Paralympic gold medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu named India's flag-bearer for Asian Para Games

Rio Paralympic gold medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu was on Tuesday named as flag-bearer of the Indian contingent for the 3rd Paralympic Asian games to be held in Jakarta from October 6-13.

India will field its biggest ever contingent of 302 members including athletes, coaches, support staff, escorts and officials.

The Indian contingent were initially denied entry on Monday when they arrived at the Games Village as the Sports Ministry had not till then cleared funds to the tune of $2.5 lakh.

However, the issue was later resolved.