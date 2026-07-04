Paraguay vs France, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups

Paraguay face France in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash with a place in the quarter-finals at stake. Check out the match preview, live streaming details, kick-off time, team news, and predicted lineups for this knockout encounter.

Philadelphia gets a huge Round of 16 clash as Paraguay’s disciplined defense lines up against a France team that can’t stop scoring. Lincoln Financial Field will see two squads coming in hot but for very different reasons. France bring a head of steam — plenty of goals, strong momentum and all the numbers on their side. Paraguay, though, are all about grit. They’re stubborn at the back, set up to frustrate and look built for knockout soccer.

The Paraguay vs France Round of 16 fixture will be played at Philadelphia Stadium on July 4, with kick-off scheduled at 5 p.m. local time (2:30 am IST on July 5, Sunday).

France are flying, simple as that. They’ve rattled off five wins in a row, scoring first in every match and leading at the break nearly every time recently. They control the ball (almost 57 percent average possession), don’t waste passes (almost 88 percent accuracy), and love a shootout — all 10 of their most recent games went over 2.5 goals, and both teams have scored in seven of their last nine. Fun to watch, but never out of control.

Paraguay approach it differently but it’s working for them. They haven’t lost in three and have shut out opponents in two of their four tournament matches. Their games stay disciplined — fewer cards than most and rarely a wild pace, with the “under 4.5 cards” stat popping up again and again. If you’re looking at set pieces and corners, Paraguay might have an edge. When France play, the corners usually stay low — six straight games under 10.5 combined corners.

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History leans heavily toward France. They’ve played Paraguay four times and never lost — three wins and one draw. The last time they met, France romped to a 5-0 win back in 2017. Go back to the World Cup in 1998, it was 1-0 France, and in 1958, they put seven past Paraguay. That head-to-head pattern, plus France’s current form, makes them clear favorites on paper. Still, Paraguay’s structure and tendency to keep things tight means this tie could stay close longer than people expect. If they can weather the early storm and keep France off the board early, anything can happen.

As for the key players, Paraguay relies on Orlando Gill — he’s been outstanding in this competition. He’s got a Sofascore Rating of 7.93, 19 saves, two clean sheets, and only five goals conceded. The guy’s everywhere: long balls, goal kicks, ball recoveries, you name it.

France have Kylian Mbappe and he’s on another level right now. Eight contributions (six goals, two assists), 13 shots on target, and a Sofascore 8.63. He’s not just finishing, he’s creating — 10 key passes, almost one expected assist per game, plenty of sprints, and a top speed just over 35 km/h.

Predicted lineups:

Paraguay (5-3-2): Gill; Cáceres, G. Gómez, Canale, Alderete, Alonso; Galarza, Cubas, D. Gómez; Almirón, Enciso.

France (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Olise, Doué; Mbappé.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Paraguay and France will be broadcast LIVE on Zee's new Unite8 Sports network in India, which includes Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. Additionally, the Paraguay vs France match will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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