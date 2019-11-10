Para Athletics Championship: Javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary sets world record with gold, Sumit Antil bags silver

Indian para-athlete Sandeep Chaudhary won a gold in javelin F64 with a world record in the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai.

Sandeep hurled the javelin to a distance of 66.18m to better his own world record of 65.80m in the F44 category.

Another Indian Sumit Antil too sent the spear to a distance of 62.88m to clinch the silver and better his own F64 world record of 60.45m.

With the medal-winning performances, both Sandeep and Sumit have also qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

Sandeep says he will now target a medal in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

Double delight for India @ Dubai 2019 World Para Athletics Championship claimed top two spots in Men’s Javelin Throw F64, Sandeep Chaudhary 66.18m, clinched Gold, New World Record, eclipsing his own record of 65.8m, Sumit Antil Silver 62.88m @IndiaSports #paralympics @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/RuTx64jRQj — Paralympic India (@ParalympicIndia) November 9, 2019

Under the International Paralympic Committee rules, the top four ranked athletes at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in each of the individual medal events on the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Programme (excluding Marathon) will obtain one qualification slot each for their respective country.

The F44 and F64 categories were clubbed into one combined event (of F64) in this World Championships. The world records are, however, counted according to the respective classifications of the athletes.