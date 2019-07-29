Palermo winner Teichmann upwardly mobile in WTA rankings

Jil Teichmann has jumped 28 places on the strength of her win in Palermo in the latest WTA rankings published Monday with the top 10 led by Ashleigh Barty unchanged.

Switzerland's Teichmann stunned top seed Kiki Bertens 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 to clinch the Palermo WTA title on Sunday, a result which catapulted the left-hander to 54th.

It was a first top 10 win for 22-year-old who started 2019 ranked outside the world's top 140.

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6605 pts

2. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6257

3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 6055

4. Simona Halep (ROM) 5933

5. Kiki Bertens (NED) 5130

6. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4785

7. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4638

8. Sloane Stephens (USA) 3802

9. Serena Williams (USA) 3411

10. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3365

11. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3356

12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2963

13. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2875

14. Johanna Konta (GBR) 2790 (+1)

15. Mark?ta Vondrousova (CZE) 2652 (+1)

16. Qiang Wang (CHN) 2647 (-2)

17. Madison Keys (USA) 2555

18. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 2478

19. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2335

20. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2305