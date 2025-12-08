FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Palash Muchhal's BIG move after cancelled wedding to Smriti Mandhana, deletes...

Palash Muchhal deleted proposal video, World Cup victory celebration clip, after calling off wedding with Smriti Mandhana.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 08, 2025, 09:09 AM IST

Palash Muchhal's BIG move after cancelled wedding to Smriti Mandhana, deletes...
Filmmaker and music composer Palash Muchhal and India cricketer Smriti Mandhana have taken steps to remove traces of their relationship from social media, after the announcement of their wedding cancellation. Where Mandhana has deleted all photos and videos related to their pre-wedding celebrations, including the proposal video and other posts. On the other hand, Muchhal has also removed content featuring Mandhana, such as the proposal video and a clip celebrating a World Cup victory. Despite these deletions, some posts remain on Muchhal's account, and he has reportedly been receiving negative comments from social media users.

(This is a developing story)

