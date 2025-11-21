Palash Muchhal proposes to Smriti Mandhana at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, here's why music composer picked this spot

Palash Muchhal finally shared a video where he can be seen proposing to Smriti Mandhana at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. Know why Palash Muchhal picked this spot to propose his soon-to-be wife.

Palash Muchhal shared a touching video on his Instagram, showing his proposal to Smriti Mandhana, the Vice Captain of the Indian Women's cricket team, at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. This stadium holds special significance for the copule. Let's know why Palash Muchhal picked this spot to propose his soon-to-be wife Smriti Mandhana.

Palash Muchhal proposes to Smriti Mandhana ahead of the wedding on November 23

Notably, the proposal took place six days before, but the video was posted today, November 21, with the caption "She said yes." The couple is set to marry this Sunday, November 23, 2025.

The video opens with Palash leading a blindfolded Smriti onto the field at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. Upon removing her blindfold, Smriti finds her boyfriend proposing to her on one knee.

Overcome with joy and emotion, Smriti accepts the proposal. Soon after, friends of Smriti and Palash gather on the pitch to celebrate with the couple. Palak Muchhal, a well-known singer and sister of Palash, was also present to join in the celebration.

Why Palash Muchhal picked DY Patil Stadium to propose his soon-to-be wife Smriti Mandhana?

Palash Muchhal chose the DY Patil Stadium to propose to Smriti Mandhana because it was the same venue where India's women's cricket team won the World Cup, a historic moment in Mandhana's career. The stadium provided a backdrop that was both deeply personal and professionally significant to her, making the proposal a blend of their romance and her celebrated achievements.

Palash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana's love story

In 2019, Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana met through mutual friends in Mumbai's creative circles and began dating. They kept their relationship out of the public eye for five years. During this time, they quietly supported each other's careers. However, in October 2025, during an interview, Muchhal referred to Mandhana as the "soon-to-be daughter-in-law of Indore," sparking wedding rumors.

Palash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana's wedding date

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's love story began in 2019. Now, nearly six years later, the couple with tie the knot on Sunday. According to reports, their wedding celebrations were originally scheduled to begin on November 20, but now the wedding will take place on November 23. However, an official response to these reports from both of them or their families is awaited.