Palash Muchhal BREAKS his silence on 'cancelled' wedding with Smriti Mandhana, says, 'Judging based on unverified gossip....'

Music composer Palash Muchhal has issued a statement confirming that his wedding to Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has been officially called off. Expressing his decision to "step back from my personal relationship" and denouncing the online rumours, he stated that his team will be "taking legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content".



In an official statement on Instagram stories, Palash called it the most challenging phase of his life, while emphasising his decision to move on and step back from the relationship. He stated that he would handle the situation gracefully, as she expressed difficulty in dealing with baseless rumours about his relationship. He also urged people to avoid judging others based on unverified gossip and warned of potential legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content.

"I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. It's been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. It's the most difficult phase of my life, and I will deal with it gracefully, holding on to my beliefs," read his statement.









Palash Muchhal warns of strict action against those spreading false rumours

After the wedding with Smriti Mandhana was postponed, Palash came under public scrutiny after cheating rumours circulated widely, suggesting his potential affair with a choreographer. Now, as he announced the cancellation of his wedding with the cricketer, he issued a strong warning against those spreading false rumours. "I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand. While we think about these things, many people in the world are facing drastic consequences. My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time," he added.



Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding

Mandhana and Muchhal’s wedding had been tipped to be a significant occasion, particularly in the glow of India’s recent Women’s World Cup triumph. But the festivities came to an unexpected halt when Mandhana’s father reportedly fell ill on the wedding day -- November 23, prompting a pause in the ceremonies. Mandhana and her Team India mates, who had attended the ceremony, have also removed all wedding-related photos from their social media and refrained from making any statements.