SPORTS

Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Amir slams Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB for imposing fines on T20 World Cup squad

After Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Super 8 exit, the PCB is reportedly considering fines up to PKR 5 million per player. Former star Mohammad Amir criticised punishing players, urging accountability for selectors and investment in domestic cricket instead of scapegoating athletes.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 04, 2026, 09:09 AM IST

Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Amir slams Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB for imposing fines on T20 World Cup squad
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly planning to impose financial penalties on national team players following their disappointing exit at the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup. According to sources cited by news agency PTI, fines could reach up to PKR 5 million (around USD 18,000) per player. The team failed to progress to the semifinals, suffering defeats to major rivals including India and England, while their Super Eight clash against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain. A win over Sri Lanka in the final group match was insufficient to secure a semifinal berth.

Former Players criticise disciplinary measures

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir strongly criticised the PCB’s approach, arguing that punishing players is misguided. Speaking on a television talk show, Amir emphasised that responsibility should be shared with selectors and administrative officials, not placed solely on the players.

“If fines are the solution, apply them to everyone – from selectors to administration. Players weren’t forced at gunpoint. Hold selectors accountable for wrong combinations. Double the fine for them. Stop scapegoating players,” Amir said. He questioned whether fringe players like Fakhar Zaman, who featured in just two matches, or Sahibzada Farhan would also be fined, highlighting the uneven application of such measures.

Amir further suggested that the root problem lies in domestic cricket, advocating for greater investment in grassroots development. “The biggest punishment for a player is being left out of the team. Fines aren’t the solution. Strengthen domestic cricket to produce quality players consistently,” he added.

Players’ Contracts and Financial Implications

Members of the Pakistan cricket team are under central contracts that include monthly retainers, match fees, win bonuses and shares in sponsorship deals. Imposing heavy fines on contracted players is expected to spark debates about fairness, especially when team management decisions may have contributed to underperformance.

Public and Government Reactions

The team’s poor performance has reportedly disappointed not only the PCB but also influential government figures. According to PTI sources, there is growing frustration over what is perceived as repeated underachievement on the international stage despite substantial support and backing.

“The feeling is enough is enough. These players, despite so much backing, let down the nation in big events,” a source told PTI.

As the PCB considers sanctions, cricket experts and former players are urging a more measured approach focused on accountability, squad selection, and investment in domestic talent rather than simply penalising players financially. The upcoming review of the team is expected to assess performance, selection policies, and long-term strategies to strengthen Pakistan cricket.

