Pakistan withdraws from India-hosted Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2026; Bangladesh replaces them

Pakistan has withdrawn from the India-hosted Men’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2026 after its demand for a neutral venue was rejected. Bangladesh is set to replace Pakistan in the tournament, ruling out a potential India vs Pakistan clash.

Pakistan withdraws as Bangladesh replaces them in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2026. (Credit: X)

Pakistan has opted out of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2026, scheduled to take place in India beginning October 27. The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had appealed to the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) requesting that all Pakistani matches be conducted at a neutral location, citing ongoing political tensions between the nations.

India declined to relocate the tournament elsewhere. In response to Pakistan's withdrawal, Bangladesh has been brought into the six-team competition. The event will run across Jalandhar and Mohali through November 5.

Player welfare and safety remain paramount: PHF

The Pakistan Hockey Federation prioritized the safety and dignity of its athletes, requesting the Asian Hockey Federation permit matches outside Indian territory due to existing political friction. Pakistan expressed willingness to compete against any International Hockey Federation (FIH)-affiliated team, including India, provided matches occurred at impartial venues. Earlier reports indicated that government clearance was necessary for Pakistan's participation in India.

India maintained its original tournament arrangement

India rejected Pakistan's request and proceeded with the scheduled venue. Following this decision, Pakistan chose to withdraw. The Asian Hockey Federation subsequently invited Bangladesh as a replacement.

A recurring pattern: Pakistan's previous tournament withdrawals from India

This marks another instance of Pakistan declining participation in an Indian-hosted hockey event. Pakistan previously abstained from the Asia Cup held in India and withdrew its junior team from the Junior World Cup in India during 2025.

Venue breakdown: League matches in Jalandhar, elimination rounds in Mohali

The tournament's group-stage matches will take place at Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar, while the knockout phase will be hosted at Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali.

The tournament will run from 27 October through 5 November, with semi-final and final dates to be confirmed and shared once officially announced.

Six teams competing in the tournament

Following Pakistan's exit and Bangladesh's entry into the competition, the participating nations are India, Bangladesh, Malaysia, China, Japan, and South Korea.

India stands as a five-time champion

Established in 2011, the Asian Champions Trophy has seen India claim the title on five occasions. Notably, in 2018, India and Pakistan jointly lifted the trophy when persistent rainfall prevented play in Muscat, Oman.

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