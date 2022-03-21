Pakistan vs West Indies Women's WC 2022: 13-year win drought comes to an end

Pakistan Women's team ended its 13-year long wait to win a Cricket World Cup game as they beat West Indies by 8 wickets. The match was reduced to 20 overs a side after heavy rain. The West Indies team started the match as favorites and their win would have sent them inching towards the semis but their batting was not up to the mark.

The West Indian team lost the toss and were asked to bat first in this match and their start was slow from the word go as they managed to score only 38 runs in their first 10 overs. But, when they started to accelerate in the game, The Pakistani skipper Bismah Maroof introduced the experienced off-break bowled Nida Dar into the attack and she ran through the West Indian middle-order in no time and conceded only 10 runs during her spell. The West Indies team set a target of 90 runs which the Pakistani team chased down clinically and ended up winning the game by 8 wickets.

The result has kept the Pakistani team's hopes alive in the tournament and one more loss to any of these two teams will mean the end of the road for them in this edition of the ICC Women's CWC 2022. Pakistan will now face England Women's team whereas the West Indies Women's team will play against the undefeated South African Women's team on 24th March.