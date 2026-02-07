Pakistan vs Netherlands: When and where to watch first match of T20 World Cup 2026? Check timings, weather forecast and more

Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha will keep an eye on the weather as they face the Netherlands in their T20 World Cup opener at Colombo's SSC ground today.

The 10th edition of the ICC T20 World Cup kicks off today with Pakistan facing off against the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo. This Group A fixture marks the start of an exciting tournament, with Pakistan looking to make a strong statement under the leadership of Salman Ali Agha, who is making his T20 World Cup captaincy debut.

Salman Ali Agha has expressed confidence in his team's preparation, citing their impressive performance in recent matches. "We have been playing cricket together for a long time and in the last six months, we have not lost a single series and have won most of the games. Our preparation is very good, and it is just about how we will execute when the game starts," he said. The Pakistani team has a strong track record, having won 27 of their 43 T20I matches under Agha's leadership.

Weather forecast in Colombo

However, the weather forecast is not looking promising, with a 68% probability of rain in Colombo. Agha has downplayed the concerns, stating, "Weather is not in our control, it is something we cannot control at all, so talking about it and – as a team, we do not talk about it." The Dutch team, on the other hand, is looking to capitalize on Pakistan's distraction and make a strong start to their campaign.

Netherlands' ChancesNetherlands' batter Max O'Dowd is a key player to watch, having scored 1 century and 16 fifties in 87 T20I matches. O'Dowd has emphasized the team's focus on their own game, saying, "We just kind of focus on what we're doing, what we need to do tomorrow, which is to try and beat Pakistan."

PAK vs NED Live Streaming Info

When is Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 going to take place?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 will take place on Saturday, February 7.

Where is Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 going to take place?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 will be held at Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo.

What time will Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 start?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 will begin at 11am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1030am.

Where can I watch Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 LIVE on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 in India?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 will not available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Predicted Lineup of Pakistan

Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, and Abrar Ahmed.

Netherlands' predicted lineup

Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Bas de Leede, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, and Fred Klaassen