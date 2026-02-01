Pakistan to participate in T20 World Cup 2026, Will they play against India?

Reportedly, India and Pakistan were set to clash in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in a Group A fixture. With Pakistan refusing to play its fixtures in India, the International Cricket Council (ICC) may shift its matches to neutral Sri Lanka.

In a significant development, the Pakistan cricket team has received the clearance to participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, starting February 7. However, the Pakistan government has conveyed that the Salman Ali Agha-led side will not ‘take the field against India’ on February 15 in Colombo.



Why did Pakistan boycott India in the T20 World Cup 2026?

Reportedly, India and Pakistan were set to clash in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in a Group A fixture. With Pakistan refusing to play its fixtures in India, the International Cricket Council (ICC) may shift its matches to neutral Sri Lanka.



Although the Pakistan government did not justify the decision, it is being predicted that the nation boycotted India to show solidarity with Banglades who were pulled out of the Men's T20 World Cup. Bangladesh sought relocation of their matches out of India, citing security issues and were replaced by Scotland in Group C.

“The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India,” said the government's official account on 'X' account.



Earlier this week, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi met with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and it was then that he announced that the final decision on Pakistan's participation would be taken on either January 30 or February 2. However, the final verdict was announced a day earlier, which now leaves the tournament on the edge of a fresh problem, considering the revenue coming from the marquee clash.

Pakistan had also postponed the team's jersey reveal for the Men's T20 World Cup, and it was understood that the event would take place once the verdict on the team's participation in the upcoming tournament was announced.



T20 World Cup 2026



Pakistan, the 2009 edition winners, are in Group A for the T20 World Cup alongside India, Namibia, the Netherlands, and the USA. The Salman Ali Agha-led side will begin their campaign on February 7 against the Netherlands in Colombo. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha confirmed that he will bat at No.3 for the side during the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup.Ali Agha has mostly batted later in Pakistan's top six across his T20I career, but recently, he has taken it upon himself to move up to the crucial No.3 position to provide a more attacking option for the team.



