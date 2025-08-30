Pakistan to come to India for FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2025? Here's what we know so far

After years of silence, Sanjay Manjrekar reflects on 2019 'bits and pieces' controversy with Ravindra Jadeja
SPORTS
On Saturday, Hockey India secretary general informed the media about Pakistan's decision to participate in the upcoming FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup.
Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh on Saturday said that Pakistan has agreed to send its junior team to India for the upcoming International Hockey Federation (FIH) Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2025, which will be played in Tamil Nadu's Chennai and Madurai later this year. Interestingly, Pakistan recently opted out of the Asia Cup being played in Bihar's Rajgir, citing 'security concerns'. After this decision, it was speculated that Pakistan might also not participate in the junior men's World Cup.
Bhola Nath, on Saturday, said that he had held discussions with the Pakistan Hockey Federation, confirming that they would be sending their junior team to India for the tournament. ''Pakistan have agreed to send their junior jockey team to play in the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2025 to be held in Chennai and Madurai,'' Bhola Nath told the media.
The tournament is scheduled to be played from November 28 to December 10 in two cities, Chennai and Madurai.
Last Thursday, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports confirmed that the visa policy will also be simplified for sportspersons, team officials, technical personnel, and officer-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies for a maximum period of 5 years.
Relations between India and Pakistan are going through a rough patch lately, specifically after the Pahalgam terror attack in April earlier this year, where 26 Hindu tourists were killed.