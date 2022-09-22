Pakistan support staff member tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of 2nd T20I against England

Image Source: AP

A support staff member from the Pakistani team tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the start of the second ODI against England, according to sources. The visitors won by six wickets and are currently ahead in the series after easily chasing down 159 runs.

According to The News, the Pakistan Cricket Board has let the second T20I to proceed as planned. The report further states that PCB has verified the information that a Pakistani member of the support staff has tested positive for the virus.

Debutant pacer Luke Wood and a returning Alex Hales starred in England`s comfortable six-wicket win against Pakistan in the first T20I of seven-match series in Karachi on Wednesday.

With this victory, England are 1-0 up in the series. In the first innings, Pakistan posted 158/7 in their 20 overs, with notable contributions coming from openers Mohammad Rizwan (68) and skipper Babar Azam (31). Luke Wood (3/24) impressed in his debut, not allowing the hosts to form big partnerships after the powerplay.

Chasing 159, England lost opener Phil Salt (10) early after pacer Shahnawaz Dahani dismissed him after Haider Ali caught him at deep square leg. Following this, Dawid Malan lended some support to Hales and both started to bring the run-chase on right track. At the end of powerplay in six overs, England were at 47/1 with Hales (14*) and Malan (17*). The 34-run stand between the duo was broken when spinner Qadir caught and bowled Malan for 20 off 21 balls, leaving England at 53/2. Ben Duckett was the next batter in.

He helped Malan in keeping the scoreboard ticking and they formed a 34-run stand too. Qadir got his second wicket, dismissing Duckett for 21 off 17 balls. Following this, young Yorkshire batter Brook joined Hales. Brook was playing with complete freedom and finding gaps and boundaries at will.

Hales also completed his half-century on his return to international cricket after 2019. The 55-run stand between the duo ended after Hales was dismissed for 53 off 40 balls with seven fours. Haris Rauf got Pakistan the wicket with his pace, but it was too late as Brook (42*) and captain Moeen Ali (7*) powered England to a six-wicket win, finishing the inning at 160/4 in 19.2 overs.