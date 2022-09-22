Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Pakistan support staff member tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of 2nd T20I against England

A member of the Pakistan support staff tested positive for Covid-19 and won't be travelling with the team to the venue in Karachi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 07:54 PM IST

Pakistan support staff member tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of 2nd T20I against England
Image Source: AP

A support staff member from the Pakistani team tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the start of the second ODI against England, according to sources. The visitors won by six wickets and are currently ahead in the series after easily chasing down 159 runs.

According to The News, the Pakistan Cricket Board has let the second T20I to proceed as planned. The report further states that PCB has verified the information that a Pakistani member of the support staff has tested positive for the virus.

Debutant pacer Luke Wood and a returning Alex Hales starred in England`s comfortable six-wicket win against Pakistan in the first T20I of seven-match series in Karachi on Wednesday.

With this victory, England are 1-0 up in the series. In the first innings, Pakistan posted 158/7 in their 20 overs, with notable contributions coming from openers Mohammad Rizwan (68) and skipper Babar Azam (31). Luke Wood (3/24) impressed in his debut, not allowing the hosts to form big partnerships after the powerplay.

Chasing 159, England lost opener Phil Salt (10) early after pacer Shahnawaz Dahani dismissed him after Haider Ali caught him at deep square leg.   Following this, Dawid Malan lended some support to Hales and both started to bring the run-chase on right track. At the end of powerplay in six overs, England were at 47/1 with Hales (14*) and Malan (17*). The 34-run stand between the duo was broken when spinner Qadir caught and bowled Malan for 20 off 21 balls, leaving England at 53/2. Ben Duckett was the next batter in.

He helped Malan in keeping the scoreboard ticking and they formed a 34-run stand too. Qadir got his second wicket, dismissing Duckett for 21 off 17 balls. Following this, young Yorkshire batter Brook joined Hales. Brook was playing with complete freedom and finding gaps and boundaries at will. 

Hales also completed his half-century on his return to international cricket after 2019. The 55-run stand between the duo ended after Hales was dismissed for 53 off 40 balls with seven fours. Haris Rauf got Pakistan the wicket with his pace, but it was too late as Brook (42*) and captain Moeen Ali (7*) powered England to a six-wicket win, finishing the inning at 160/4 in 19.2 overs. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ICAR AIEEA UG Exam 2022: NTA releases answer key, response sheet at icar.nta.nic.in; get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.