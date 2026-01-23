Pakistan's Shoaib Malik hugs Irfan Pathan after thrilling F2 Double Wicket Clash at World Cricket Festival; Watch video

Shoaib Malik and Irfan Pathan shared a warm hug after Pakistan’s win over India in the F2 Double Wicket match at the World Cricket Festival 2026. Pakistan claimed its third consecutive victory, while players from both teams showcased rare sportsmanship amid historical India-Pakistan cricket tensions

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik and former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan shared a heartfelt hug following Pakistan’s victory over India in the F2 Double Wicket match at the World Cricket Festival 2026 in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. The moment, captured in a highlight reel, showcased a rare display of camaraderie between players from both nations. Several others exchanged handshakes and high-fives, highlighting sportsmanship amid a history of cricketing tensions.

A Contrast to Past Controversies

The warm gesture stood in stark contrast to past clashes between India and Pakistan. During the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025, India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav notably avoided shaking hands with Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha, amid high-profile controversies. The strained relations persisted throughout the tournament, culminating in the final, where India defeated Pakistan but chose not to personally accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB Chairman and ACC President.

Tensions between the teams have not been limited to men’s cricket. Similar incidents were noted during the Women’s World Cup and the Hong Kong Super Sixes, where traditional courtesies like handshakes were reportedly ignored. The strain escalated further when India boycotted matches against Pakistan in the second season of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), refusing to face them in both the group stage and semifinal.

Pakistan’s Clinical Performance

In the match itself, Pakistan batted first, posting 56-4 in four overs, powered by Malik’s fiery 34 runs and a quick 16 from Imran Nazir. In response, India were restricted to 51-4, falling short of the target and handing Pakistan the win.

This victory marked Pakistan’s third consecutive win in the tournament. In their opening match against the UAE, Pakistan chased down a modest 82-1 in four overs, with Malik and Nazir delivering aggressive innings, while the UAE lost all six wickets. Against Sri Lanka, Pakistan comfortably chased 75-3, with Malik scoring a commanding 56 and Nazir contributing a crucial 30, ensuring a flawless innings.

Sportsmanship and Legacy

Beyond the scores, the hug between Malik and Pathan served as a reminder of cricket’s power to bridge rivalries. In a series of tournaments often marred by political and sporting tensions, such moments highlight the importance of mutual respect and goodwill between players, showing that competition and camaraderie can coexist on the field.