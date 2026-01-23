FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel confirm for The 50, actress is 'ready to challenge limits, embrace chaos', his beau says he's entering with 'sharper clarity'

Is Shashi Tharoor set to quit Congress ahead of Kerala Assembly Election 2026? Why is he at war with Rahul Gandhi?

Pakistan's Shoaib Malik hugs Irfan Pathan after thrilling F2 Double Wicket Clash at World Cricket Festival; Watch video

Love, Marriage, Murder: How two convicted killers found romance behind bars, now set to tie knot in Rajasthan's Alwar

Suniel Shetty becomes emotional on Border 2 release, celebrates Ahan Shetty's role, calls it 'circle of life': 'Border is reminder of why peace exists'

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Announced: Step-by step guide to download scorecards, check direct link here

Karnataka: High Court permits bike taxis across state, allows government to impose conditions

Stop Payment Fraud without Stopping Customers with Stream-First Signals and AI

Contaminated water strikes Indore again: After 22 deaths, another disease outbreak scare

Why Donald Trump shut door on Canada: Inside Gaza 'Board of Peace' snub

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics

Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics

Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel confirm for The 50, actress is 'ready to challenge limits, embrace chaos', his beau says he's entering with 'sharper clarity'

Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel confirm for The 50, couple share first reaction

Pakistan's Shoaib Malik hugs Irfan Pathan after thrilling F2 Double Wicket Clash at World Cricket Festival; Watch video

Pakistan's Shoaib Malik hugs Irfan Pathan after thrilling F2 Double Wicket Clash

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics

Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000

HomeSports

SPORTS

Pakistan's Shoaib Malik hugs Irfan Pathan after thrilling F2 Double Wicket Clash at World Cricket Festival; Watch video

Shoaib Malik and Irfan Pathan shared a warm hug after Pakistan’s win over India in the F2 Double Wicket match at the World Cricket Festival 2026. Pakistan claimed its third consecutive victory, while players from both teams showcased rare sportsmanship amid historical India-Pakistan cricket tensions

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 23, 2026, 01:52 PM IST

Pakistan's Shoaib Malik hugs Irfan Pathan after thrilling F2 Double Wicket Clash at World Cricket Festival; Watch video
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik and former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan shared a heartfelt hug following Pakistan’s victory over India in the F2 Double Wicket match at the World Cricket Festival 2026 in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. The moment, captured in a highlight reel, showcased a rare display of camaraderie between players from both nations. Several others exchanged handshakes and high-fives, highlighting sportsmanship amid a history of cricketing tensions.

A Contrast to Past Controversies

The warm gesture stood in stark contrast to past clashes between India and Pakistan. During the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025, India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav notably avoided shaking hands with Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha, amid high-profile controversies. The strained relations persisted throughout the tournament, culminating in the final, where India defeated Pakistan but chose not to personally accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB Chairman and ACC President.

Tensions between the teams have not been limited to men’s cricket. Similar incidents were noted during the Women’s World Cup and the Hong Kong Super Sixes, where traditional courtesies like handshakes were reportedly ignored. The strain escalated further when India boycotted matches against Pakistan in the second season of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), refusing to face them in both the group stage and semifinal.

Pakistan’s Clinical Performance

In the match itself, Pakistan batted first, posting 56-4 in four overs, powered by Malik’s fiery 34 runs and a quick 16 from Imran Nazir. In response, India were restricted to 51-4, falling short of the target and handing Pakistan the win.

This victory marked Pakistan’s third consecutive win in the tournament. In their opening match against the UAE, Pakistan chased down a modest 82-1 in four overs, with Malik and Nazir delivering aggressive innings, while the UAE lost all six wickets. Against Sri Lanka, Pakistan comfortably chased 75-3, with Malik scoring a commanding 56 and Nazir contributing a crucial 30, ensuring a flawless innings.

Sportsmanship and Legacy

Beyond the scores, the hug between Malik and Pathan served as a reminder of cricket’s power to bridge rivalries. In a series of tournaments often marred by political and sporting tensions, such moments highlight the importance of mutual respect and goodwill between players, showing that competition and camaraderie can coexist on the field.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel confirm for The 50, actress is 'ready to challenge limits, embrace chaos', his beau says he's entering with 'sharper clarity'
Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel confirm for The 50, couple share first reaction
Is Shashi Tharoor set to quit Congress ahead of Kerala Assembly Election 2026? Why is he at war with Rahul Gandhi?
Is Shashi Tharoor set to quit Congress ahead of Kerala Assembly Election 2026?
Pakistan's Shoaib Malik hugs Irfan Pathan after thrilling F2 Double Wicket Clash at World Cricket Festival; Watch video
Pakistan's Shoaib Malik hugs Irfan Pathan after thrilling F2 Double Wicket Clash
Love, Marriage, Murder: How two convicted killers found romance behind bars, now set to tie knot in Rajasthan's Alwar
Love, Marriage, Murder: How two convicted killers found romance behind bars
Suniel Shetty becomes emotional on Border 2 release, celebrates Ahan Shetty's role, calls it 'circle of life': 'Border is reminder of why peace exists'
Suniel Shetty becomes emotional on Border 2 release, celebrates Ahan's role
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement