On his test debut, Kamran Ghulam scored a century against England in Multan

Kamran Ghulam recently scored a century on his Test debut against England and has become the talk of the cricketing world. However, a video from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) featuring him and fast bowler Haris Rauf has been recently brought back to light.

There was a dramatic incident in the match of PSL in 2022 when Ghulam failed to complete a catch off Rauf’s bowling. While enjoying a wicket soon after, Rauf was picturised while slapping Ghulam in a mix of aggression and brotherhood. Even after the slap, Ghulam did not lose his temper and instead smiled and embraced the team. The fight did not last long, and soon the two were laughing it off, and Rauf hugged Ghulam, signalling that the fight was just a joke.

Time when Harris Rauf Slapped Kamran Ghulam in PSL pic.twitter.com/U3Y9N7rKT9 — Shah (@ipagshah00) October 15, 2024

Fast-forward to October 15, and Ghulam got out on 118 off 224 balls in his first Test match in Multan. This performance not only proved his striking ability but also the determination of the long-time international bench warmer. Ghulam came to the crease at a time when Pakistan were struggling at 19/2, and he then shared a good partnership with Saim Ayub.

After replacing Babar Azam, who has been going through a rough patch in terms of scoring, Ghulam has scored a century, and people are now speculating that he could be the team’s main man. His accomplishment puts him in the list of few Pakistani cricketers who have made centuries on their debut match, and thus he has carved a niche for himself in the history of cricket. The story of Ghulam from the slap incident with Rauf to his triumphant debut represents the reality of sports and how the opportunities one gets should be taken.