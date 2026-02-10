FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Teddy Day 2026: Date, meaning and significance of Fourth Day of Valentine’s Week

ICC's first reaction after Pakistan made a U-turn on playing T20 World Cup match against India on February 15

Who is Rachita Bhandari? IFS officer appointed as next High Commissioner of India to Malta

Pakistan’s big U-turn on India-Pak T20 World Cup match: What led PCB to reverse its decision on boycott calls?

Valentine’s Week: Happy Teddy Day 2026 wishes, messages and cute gift ideas for loved ones

Uttar Pradesh: Noida airport busway nears completion, 22-lane road expected by year-end

Pakistan's boycott drama comes to an end, set to play IND vs PAK clash after talks with ICC

From toy cars to Formula dreams: How world’s youngest licensed racer, 9-year-old Arshi Gupta, joined F1 Academy

'Long may our brotherhood flourish': Bangladesh urge Pakistan to reverse its boycott decision, request to play IND vs PAK match

Sharad Pawar health update: NCP founder developed chest congestion, undergoing treatment

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Teddy Day 2026: Date, meaning and significance of Fourth Day of Valentine’s Week

Teddy Day 2026: Date, meaning and significance of Fourth Day of Valentine’s Week

ICC's first reaction after Pakistan made a U-turn on playing T20 World Cup match against India on February 15

ICC's first reaction after Pakistan made a U-turn on playing match against India

Who is Rachita Bhandari? IFS officer appointed as next High Commissioner of India to Malta

Who is Rachita Bhandari? IFS appointed as High Commissioner of India to Malta

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 crore defamation case over SSC exam claims

Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 cr case over SSC claims

Suryakumar Yadav to Dilpreet Bajwa: List of all Indian-origin skippers particpating in ICC T20I World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Indian-origin captains lead foreign teams to take on India

From Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana to Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026

Ranbir-Sai in Ramayana, Shahid-Triptii in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026

HomeSports

SPORTS

Pakistan’s big U-turn on India-Pak T20 World Cup match: What led PCB to reverse its decision on boycott calls?

The Pakistan government has finally taken a U-turn on its decision to boycott the T20 World Cup match against India. The government has reversed its earlier decision to not to play against India, and now withdrew it a week later after negotiations.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 10, 2026, 07:25 AM IST

Pakistan’s big U-turn on India-Pak T20 World Cup match: What led PCB to reverse its decision on boycott calls?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Pakistan government has finally taken a U-turn on its decision to boycott the T20 World Cup match against India. The government has reversed its earlier decision to not to play against India, and now withdrew it a week later after negotiations between International Cricket Board and Pakistan Cricket Board. India is now set to play against Pakistan in the Men's T20 World Cup on February 15 in Colombo. 

Pakistan cricket Board in its official announcement said, ‘In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.’ 

But, what led Pakistan to withdraw its decision?

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh persuasions 

As per PTI report, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was persuaded by Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on February 14. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received calls from both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and he has agreed to their request to withdraw the boycott call,” the PTI source said.

Pakistan government on it’s statement also mentioned that they have been persuaded by Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and UAE. The statement reads, “The Government of Pakistan has reviewed the formal requests extended to the PCB by the Bangladesh Cricket Board, as well as the supporting communications from Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, and other member nations.”

ICC's soft take on Bangladesh

ICC has released the statement that that no penalty or sanctions would be imposed on Bangladesh for not playing in the T20 World Cup. This decision has also paved way for the Pakistan to withdraw its boycott call. ICC also guaranteed the BCB the honour of hosting an ICC tournament between 2028 and 2031. Following this BCB urged Pakistan government to withdraw boycott call and play against India “for the benefit of the entire cricket ecosystem.”

Hints’ by PCB chief

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi had earlier dropped hints that Pakistan can withdraw its boycott call following the auction of PSL. Moreover, former PCB chief Najam Sethi teased that some ‘good news’ about Pakistan cricket is on the way and that Naqvi will be the man to announce it after negotiations. However, earlier reports claims the ICC has rejected all three major demands made by the PCB.

ICC-PCB-BCB meeting

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) put forward some demands during their meeting with the International Cricket Council's (ICC) two-member delegation on Sunday. The meeting was attended by BCB chief Aminul Islam and the PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi.

PCB, BCB urged ICC to arrange a tri-series featuring India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. No commitments have yet been made official by ICC. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Teddy Day 2026: Date, meaning and significance of Fourth Day of Valentine’s Week
Teddy Day 2026: Date, meaning and significance of Fourth Day of Valentine’s Week
ICC's first reaction after Pakistan made a U-turn on playing T20 World Cup match against India on February 15
ICC's first reaction after Pakistan made a U-turn on playing match against India
Who is Rachita Bhandari? IFS officer appointed as next High Commissioner of India to Malta
Who is Rachita Bhandari? IFS appointed as High Commissioner of India to Malta
Pakistan’s big U-turn on India-Pak T20 World Cup match: What led PCB to reverse its decision on boycott calls?
Pakistan’s big U-turn on India-Pak T20 World Cup match: What led PCB to reverse?
Valentine’s Week: Happy Teddy Day 2026 wishes, messages and cute gift ideas for loved ones
Valentine’s Week: Happy Teddy Day 2026 wishes, messages and cute gift ideas for
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 crore defamation case over SSC exam claims
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 cr case over SSC claims
Suryakumar Yadav to Dilpreet Bajwa: List of all Indian-origin skippers particpating in ICC T20I World Cup 2026
T20 World Cup 2026: Indian-origin captains lead foreign teams to take on India
From Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana to Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026
Ranbir-Sai in Ramayana, Shahid-Triptii in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026
Sharad Pawar health update: 5 major facts to know about the Chanakya of Maharashtra’s politics
Sharad Pawar health update: 5 major facts about NCP founder
Who is Shabana Mahmood? Pak-origin leader may replace Starmer to become UK's first Muslim PM
Meet Shabana Mahmood, who may become UK's first Muslim PM
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement