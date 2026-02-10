Pakistan’s big U-turn on India-Pak T20 World Cup match: What led PCB to reverse its decision on boycott calls?

The Pakistan government has finally taken a U-turn on its decision to boycott the T20 World Cup match against India. The government has reversed its earlier decision to not to play against India, and now withdrew it a week later after negotiations.

The Pakistan government has finally taken a U-turn on its decision to boycott the T20 World Cup match against India. The government has reversed its earlier decision to not to play against India, and now withdrew it a week later after negotiations between International Cricket Board and Pakistan Cricket Board. India is now set to play against Pakistan in the Men's T20 World Cup on February 15 in Colombo.

Pakistan cricket Board in its official announcement said, ‘In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.’

But, what led Pakistan to withdraw its decision?

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh persuasions

As per PTI report, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was persuaded by Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on February 14. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received calls from both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and he has agreed to their request to withdraw the boycott call,” the PTI source said.

Pakistan government on it’s statement also mentioned that they have been persuaded by Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and UAE. The statement reads, “The Government of Pakistan has reviewed the formal requests extended to the PCB by the Bangladesh Cricket Board, as well as the supporting communications from Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, and other member nations.”

ICC's soft take on Bangladesh

ICC has released the statement that that no penalty or sanctions would be imposed on Bangladesh for not playing in the T20 World Cup. This decision has also paved way for the Pakistan to withdraw its boycott call. ICC also guaranteed the BCB the honour of hosting an ICC tournament between 2028 and 2031. Following this BCB urged Pakistan government to withdraw boycott call and play against India “for the benefit of the entire cricket ecosystem.”

‘Hints’ by PCB chief

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi had earlier dropped hints that Pakistan can withdraw its boycott call following the auction of PSL. Moreover, former PCB chief Najam Sethi teased that some ‘good news’ about Pakistan cricket is on the way and that Naqvi will be the man to announce it after negotiations. However, earlier reports claims the ICC has rejected all three major demands made by the PCB.

ICC-PCB-BCB meeting

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) put forward some demands during their meeting with the International Cricket Council's (ICC) two-member delegation on Sunday. The meeting was attended by BCB chief Aminul Islam and the PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi.

PCB, BCB urged ICC to arrange a tri-series featuring India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. No commitments have yet been made official by ICC.