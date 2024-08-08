Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem sets new Olympic record in men's javelin event with 92.97m throw

Arshad Nadeem broke the Olympic record with a throw of 92.97m during the Paris 2024 Olympics final.

Pakistan's javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem made history by breaking the Olympic record with an incredible throw of 92.97m during the Paris 2024 Olympics final at the Stade de France on Thursday. This impressive feat surpassed the previous record held by Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway, who threw the javelin 90.57 meters during the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

Arshad Nadeem, who won the silver medal at the World Championships in 2023, had previously achieved a personal best of 90.18 meters at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022. His exceptional performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics solidified his position as a top contender in the world of javelin throwing.

Following closely behind Nadeem was India's Neeraj Chopra, who landed a throw at 89.45 meters after two attempts.