Sports

'Humari dosti...': Arshad Nadeem's old message for Neeraj Chopra goes viral after gold medal at Paris Olympics

After winning a gold medal at Paris Olympics 2024, Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem's old remarks for Neeraj Chopra goes viral.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

'Humari dosti...': Arshad Nadeem's old message for Neeraj Chopra goes viral after gold medal at Paris Olympics
Javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem
Following Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem's monumental gold win at Paris Olympic 2024, his old message for Indian Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra goes viral. 

Arshad Nadeem scripted history at Paris Olympics by earning a gold medal with an incredible throw of 92.97 meters in his second attempt, thus ending the 'no medal' spell for Pakistan at Olympics since 1992. 

Neeraj Chopra, on the other hand, earned a silver medal with a best throw of 89.45 meters at the Paris Olympics. His best throw came on his second attempt, but four consecutive fouls hindered his chances of winning gold.

The two top javelin throwers have always shared a great camaraderie on and off the field. After Arshad Nadeem created history at the Paris Olympics, his old remarks for Neeraj Chopra went viral. 

In an interview, he had said, "Mera message Neeraj Chopra ko yehi hai ki humari dosti aage tak chale aur log humein achchhe lafzon se yaad karein" (My message to Neeraj Chopra is that our friendship continues to grow and people remember us with great words). 

Moreover, ahead of the Paris Olympics, Neeraj Chopra heaped praise on Nadeem, when he came to know that the latter was 'struggling' to get a new javeline. 

"It is hard to believe that he (Arshad Nadeem) is struggling to get a new javeline. He is a top javeline thrower. I hope that the javeline providers are more than happy to sponser him and procure him what he needs", Chopra had said. 

Meanwhile, after winning a silver medal at Paris Olympics, Neeraj Chopra emphasised that he had given his best and that some things needed to addressed.

In a conversation with ANI, Chopra said, "We all feel happy whenever we win a medal for the country. It's time to improve the game now. We will sit and discuss and enhance our performance."

Chopra said that the competition was tough and that every athlete has their day, adding, "Today was Arshad's day. I gave my best, but some things need to be addressed and worked on."

Expressing confidence in India's future Olympic prospects, he said that the national anthem of the country will be heard in future.

"India played well (at the Paris Olympics). Our national anthem may not have been played today, but it will be heard in the future", said Neeraj Chopra. 

Earlier, Chopra had achieved a throw of 89.34 meters in the Group B qualification round, his second-best all-time throw. 

Arshad Nadeem, on the other hand, broke Denmark's Andreas Thorkildsen's record from Beijing 2008 Olympics. 

With inputs from ANI. 

 

