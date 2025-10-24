Pakistan pulls out of Junior Hockey World Cup in India amid tense relations; FIH to name replacement team soon

Pakistan has withdrawn from the Junior Hockey World Cup in India amid escalating bilateral tensions. The International Hockey Federation (FIH) confirmed a replacement team will be announced soon. Fans and hockey enthusiasts await updates as the tournament approaches.

Pakistan has officially withdrawn from the upcoming Junior Hockey World Cup, which is set to take place in India from November 28 to December 28, 2025, as confirmed by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Friday. The tournament will be hosted in Chennai and Madurai.

This marks the second time this year that Pakistan has pulled out of a hockey event in India. Previously, the team withdrew from the Men’s Asia Cup, which was held in Rajgir, Bihar, from August 29 to September 7, 2025. The recent withdrawal is reportedly tied to the worsening bilateral relations between the two nations following the Pahalgram terror attack that resulted in 26 fatalities, along with India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor.

Initially, Pakistan was scheduled to compete in Group B with India, Chile, and Switzerland. With their exit, the FIH is anticipated to announce a replacement team shortly.

The Indian government has recently enacted a policy that limits bilateral sporting events with Pakistan while still permitting participation in multi-nation tournaments. This policy seems to have played a role in Pakistan’s choice to withdraw from the Junior World Cup.

In an official statement, the FIH confirmed the withdrawal, saying, "We can confirm that the Pakistan Hockey Federation has notified the International Hockey Federation (FIH) that its team initially qualified for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 won't participate eventually," as reported to PTI.

This decision has sparked concerns regarding its effect on the tournament's scheduling and group-stage structure. The Junior World Cup serves as a vital platform for developing young talent and offering international exposure to emerging hockey players. With Pakistan's absence, organizers are now assessing replacement options to preserve competitive integrity and ensure a seamless tournament.

