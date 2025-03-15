A struggling footballer from Pakistan recently captivated attention on social media, who is now making jalebis to survive and meet his end needs. Now, the Pak PM has granted him financial assistance to support him. Know the full story below.

A video of a struggling Pakistani footballer recently went viral on social media who is now forced to sell jalebis to survive. His heartbreaking journey of Muhammad Riaz captivated the attention of many including Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who invited him to the PM House. Praising Riaz's talent and offering him financial support, Sharif said, ''We will not let your potential go to waste. You are a talented player of the country.''

Sharif even said that Pakistani youth are a valuable asset to the country and he will provide all types of facilities and resources to them for international competitiveness. ''Youth should actively participate in sports and other healthy activities,'' he added.

From representing Pakistan in the 2018 Asian Games to selling jalebis on the streets—footballer Mohammad Riaz's journey is a heartbreaking reflection of our neglect for sports. Promises were made, but where is the revival of departmental teams? Our athletes deserve better!… pic.twitter.com/2sKlFxvo5X — Raja Mohsin Ijaz (@rajamohsinsays) March 10, 2025

Pak PM also encouraged Riaz to keep playing football and assured him to support his advancement in Pakistan to promote the sport in the country. Sharif also directed that Riaz must be given a government job in his preferred federal department. Not only this, Sharif also granted him a sum of PKR 25 lakh.

Sharing the video of his meeting Riaz, the Pak PM wrote, ''Prime Minister @shehbazsharif meets Footballer Mohammad Riaz whose video has been circulating on social media since last few days. Prime Minister presented Muhammad Riaz a cheque of 2.5 Million along with ensuring him a job in any Federal Department of his choice. Prime Minister ordered the relevant authorities to ensure that sportsmen of Pakistan belonging to every region be provided all possible access to the facilities and resources in best possible ways.''

Later, Muhammad Riaz thanked the Pak PM for his efforts to encourage the athletes and for the financial assistance.