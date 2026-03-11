FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Pakistan players urged to ‘take stand’ against Mohsin Naqvi’s PCB for imposing fines after T20 World Cup exit

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan urged the T20 World Cup 2026 squad to challenge reported fines from the Pakistan Cricket Board after Pakistan’s early exit. Former captain Rashid Latif also criticised the board, calling the fines unfair.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 11, 2026, 08:53 AM IST

Former Pakistan captain and batting legend Younis Khan has called on members of the Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 squad to confront the Pakistan Cricket Board if they have indeed been penalised for their performance in the tournament. Reports suggest that the entire squad was fined after failing to advance to the semi-finals, with the board reportedly imposing a penalty of PKR 5 million (around USD 18,000) per player.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the fines were issued following Pakistan’s loss to India in the group stage and would have been waived if the team had reached the semi-finals. Pakistan, captained by Salman Ali Agha, was eliminated after a 65-run defeat to Sri Lanka in Pallekele. Earlier, the Green Shirts lost to India by 61 runs, fell to England in the Super 8s, and had their match against eventual finalists New Zealand abandoned due to rain.

Call for players to take a stand

Younis highlighted that this is not the first time Pakistani cricketers have faced fines, pointing to a similar incident in 2003. “If it’s confirmed, then it’s not right. Back in 2003, Rashid Latif received a notice from the PCB that match fees and allowances would be reduced. Some players took a stand, and the decision had to be reversed,” he said.

Younis stressed that the current squad should similarly assert themselves. “The players now have to take a stand. If they do, then they wouldn’t be fined,” he added, urging the team not to accept penalties without question.

Support from Former Captain Rashid Latif

Standing beside Younis, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif criticised the board’s reported move, labelling it as a tactic often used by weak cricket boards. “All the things are mentioned in the central contracts. This is just some theory floated in the media for you guys to enjoy. Nothing will happen,” Latif said, dismissing the fines as unnecessary.

PCB yet to confirm or deny

The PCB has not officially confirmed the reports of fines. Historically, the board responds swiftly to such claims, as seen last week when it publicly denied allegations that pacer Salman Mirza had misbehaved with a woman during the T20 World Cup in Kandy, even demanding a formal apology from the journalist involved.

As of now, the situation remains unresolved, with former players urging the current squad to challenge any unjust penalties and uphold players’ rights within the central contract framework.

