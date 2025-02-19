Hasan, known for his candid remarks about team management, expressed his frustration over what he described as "VVIP treatment" afforded to certain players.

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has voiced his concerns regarding the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), alleging favouritism in the treatment of players. During a recent podcast with Ultra Edge, he raised questions about why injured opener Saim Ayub was sent to England for treatment while other injured players do not receive similar opportunities.

"Saim Ayub is injured. He is the player of your team. Wasn't I a member of the team in 2020? If another player gets injured, won't he be a member of the team? Does he play for India?" Ali said on a YouTube podcast 'Ultra Edge'.

"You're giving VVIP Treatment to Saim Ayub. If someone gets injured in the future, would you give him the same treatment? No, you won't. So, what have you done here?," he added.

Hasan Ali extended his wishes for a quick recovery to Saim Ayub but speculated that if the young batter experiences another injury in the future, the board's preferential treatment might not remain consistent.

"May God give him health and fitness, and may he win a lot of matches for Pakistan. But every rise has a fall. If Saim Ayub gets injured again, will they treat him the same? No, they won't," Ali said.

Hasan Ali's contribution in Pakistan's cricket

The Gujranwala-born fast bowler has not featured in a single ODI since the ODI World Cup 2023 in India. In his last ODI outing, he gave away 82 runs in his 10-over spell against New Zealand. Although he made a return to the Test squad for the Australia tour, he was later dropped.

In the last edition of Champions Trophy, he emerged as the highest wicket-taker, claiming 13 wickets across five matches at an average of 14.69. In the final against India, he took three wickets for just 19 runs.

Meanwhile, Ayub has been a crucial part of Pakistan's plan for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, having amassed 515 runs in nine ODI innings, which includes three centuries and one fifty, with an impressive strike rate of 105.53. In his absence, veteran player Fakhar Zaman has been given an opportunity, while Babar Azam has been promoted in the batting order.

Pakistan is gearing up to host an ICC tournament for the first time since 1996, as the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 kicks off on February 19. Eight teams will participate in this landmark event for Pakistan cricket. The host nation will begin its campaign against New Zealand on February 19, followed by a highly anticipated match against arch-rivals India on February 23.