Pakistan, Oman withdraw from Asia Cup Hockey 2025 due to..., Asian Hockey Federation reveals their replacements

In a latest development, Pakistan and Oman have withdrawn from the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025, scheduled to be held in Bihar's Rajgir. Hockey India president Dilip Kumar Tirkey on Tuesday confirmed Pakistan's withdrawl from the tournament, slated to commence on August 29, because they are refusing to come all by themselves due to security concerns. As a replacement for these two teams, Bangladesh and Kazakhstan have been welcomed into the tournament.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 08:30 PM IST

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will commence on August 29

In a latest development, Pakistan and Oman have withdrawn from the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025, scheduled to be held in Bihar's Rajgir. Hockey India president Dilip Kumar Tirkey on Tuesday confirmed Pakistan's withdrawl from the tournament, slated to commence on August 29, because they are refusing to come all by themselves due to security concerns. As a replacement for these two teams, Bangladesh and Kazakhstan have been welcomed into the tournament.

 

Hockey India president confirms Pakistan's withdrawal from Asia Cup Hockey 2025

 

While talking with news agency ANI, Dilik Kumar Tirkey said, ''Asia Cup is a very important tournament in Asian hockey. Pakistan is not • coming to this tournament due to security reasons. India never refused them; they are refusing to come all by themselves due to security reasons...The Oman team has also withdrawn due to their personal issues with their government.''

 

''Pakistan is not playing in the Asia Cup. Pakistan Hockey Federation itself refused to come due to security reasons. We do not have anything to say,'' he added.

 

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF), announced the complete schedule for the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 on Tuesday, scheduled to be played from August 29 to September 7. The winner of the tournament will qualify for the FIH Hockey World Cup, which will be held in Belgium and the Netherlands next year.

 

 

More deets about Asia Cup Hockey 2025

 

The 8-team tournament is divided into two pools. Pool A consists of India, Japan, China, and Kazakhstan, whereas Pool B has Malaysia, Korea, Bangladesh, and Chinese Taipei.

 

India will begin its campaign against China on the opening day of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025. The next game will be against Japan on August 31, and the last pool match against Kazakhstan will be played on September 1. 

 

