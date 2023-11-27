Pakistan may not host ICC Champions Trophy 2025, here’s why

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to sign the Champions Trophy 2025 hosting rights agreements, stressing upon their wish that the PCB should not be compensated if India refuses to travel to the country.

In surprising turn of events, Pakistan may not be appointed to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. In lieu of Pakistan, Dubai may stand out as the official host for the Champions Trophy or hybrid format if the Indian government doesn't change their decision.

Pakistan is not hosting the ICC Champions Trophy.



Dubai is set to host the Champions Trophy or hybrid Model if the Indian Government doesn’t change the stance. pic.twitter.com/xNKhNckbmW — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 27, 2023

A highly reliable source told PTI on Sunday that while ICC has marked Pakistan as the host, a decision is yet to be made by the global body to sign the important hosting agreement with it.

The source also reveals that PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf and COO Salman Naseer met the ICC executive board in Ahmedabad to discuss the hosting of the marquee tournament in February- March 2025.

“Pakistani officials discussed the probability of the Indian board (BCCI) again refusing to send its team to Pakistan and made it clear that in any given situation the ICC must avoid taking unilateral decisions on the tournament,” a source said.

The major reason for India to not travel to Pakistan, whether for series or tournaments, is due to political and security reasons. Considering the risks involved, the Indian government is reluctant to send the Men in Blue to play in the neighbouring country.

Since security is the biggest concern for India, PCB officials had also recommended ICC that if India refuses to play in Pakistan on security grounds, the global body should appoint an independent security agency.

The PCB further said the agency could liaison with Pakistan government and security officials to assess the security situation of the participating teams including India.

“The PCB officials said many top teams had toured Pakistan in the last two years without any security concerns.

“They also made it clear that in case of India not sending its team and its matches being moved to another country, then the ICC must compensate Pakistan for this,” the source added.

Prior to the World Cup, the Asia Cup 2023 was hosted by Pakistan. However, The tournament was played in a hybrid model as team India’s matches including the final were played in Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from PTI)