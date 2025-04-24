Arshad Nadeem cited a clash with his existing schedule as the reason for deciding not to participate in the Neeraj Chopra Classic, a one-day event to be held in Bengaluru on May 24.

Pakistan's Olympic javelin throw champion Arshad Nadeem has declined an invitation to participate in the upcoming Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru, according to reports in Pakistan media.

Arshad Nadeem cited a clash with his existing schedule as the reason for deciding not to participate in the Neeraj Chopra Classic, a one-day event to be held in Bengaluru on May 24.

“The (NC) Classic event is from 20th May (May 24) whereas I am scheduled to leave for Korea on 22nd May for the Asian Athletics Championship,” Nadeem said.

Arshad will soon be returning to his base in Pakistan and will be preparing for the World Athletics Championship to be held in Tokyo in September.

Though earlier reports claimed that Arshad Nadeem has shown an inclination to accept the invitation, once he officially receives it, the Paris Olympic Games gold medallist made a U-turn and declined the invitation because of the escalating political tensions between the two countries following the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Another major reason for Arshad Nadeem deciding against participating in the NC Classic is that he will have to get permission from the Pakistan government. He did not want to get caught in the escalating tension between the two countries and have his invite called off from the Indian side.

Neeraj and Arshad have shared cordial relations and have shared great camaraderie during the events since competing with each other in the last five years. Neeraj won a gold in the last World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungry with Arshad finishing as silver medallist.

At the Paris Olympic Games, Arshad Nadeem set an Olympic record to win the gold medal, while Neeraj claimed the silver medal.