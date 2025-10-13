Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Pakistan Hockey issues warning ahead of clash with India after Asia Cup 2025 fiasco

India and Pakistan's hockey teams are set to lock horns on Tuesday, October 14, in the upcoming match in the ongoing Sultan of Johor Cup, scheduled to be held in Malaysia.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 11:48 PM IST

The Pakistan Hockey Federation has advised its national team not to indulge in any confrontation with the Indian players during their match in the upcoming Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia, scheduled to be played on Tuesday, October 14. This advisory has been issued after the recent Asia Cup 2025 fiasco, where the Indian cricket team avoided any interaction and handshakes with the Pakistani side, which led to a major controversy. Later, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also demanded the removal of the match referee from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

In their next Asia Cup game, there was even an intense verbal spat between the two sides during the match. The drama continued even after the tournament was over as Team India refused to take the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from ACC chief, Mohsin Naqvi, who also happens to be the chief of the PCB and the Interior Minister of Pakistan.

Will Indian hockey team continue to follow 'no handshake' policy

The same gesture from the Indian hockey team is expected on October 14. Even a senior official of the Pakistan Hockey Federation said that the players should be mentally prepared for a 'no handshake' policy from the Indian side.

''The players have been told that if the Indian players don't shake hands before or after the match, just ignore the gesture and move on. They have also been told to avoid any emotional tussles or signs during the game,'' NDTV reported, quoting the PHF official.

Recently, Pakistan didn't send their national team for the Asia Cup tournament, which was held in Bihar's Rajgir, following which Bangladesh was included as their replacement. 

