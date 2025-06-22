Pakistan men's hockey team captain Ammad Butt faced criticism for a post on Instagram where he seemed to mock India after Pakistan's win over France in the FIH Nations Cup semifinal.

Pakistan men's hockey team captain Ammad Butt found himself at the center of a controversy after he mocked India with a vague Instagram post following their win over France in the FIH Nations Cup semifinal. Ranked 15th globally, Pakistan narrowly defeated France in an exciting 3-2 penalty shootout to secure a spot in the final.

However, the Men in Green faced a humiliating defeat against New Zealand in the final, with the Black Sticks triumphing 6-2 at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

What really ignited discussions online was Butt's Instagram story. In the post, which featured a black background, Butt stated “Rafael down again,” a remark many interpreted as a jab at India in light of the recent military tensions between the two nations. Notably, Butt misspelled the name, as the correct term is 'Rafale'.

The 'Rafael' reference pertains to the French-made Rafale fighter jets that were involved in the military operation dubbed Operation Sindoor, which was a response to the Pahalgam terror attacks on April 22 that resulted in the tragic loss of 26 innocent lives in the scenic southern Kashmir.

Although Butt deleted the Instagram story shortly after realizing the potential backlash, it was too late, as screenshots quickly spread across social media. While some netizens attempted to downplay the comment as merely a sports-related remark, others connected it to the broader political and military context, sparking a heated debate.

Pakistan hockey captain Ammad Butt’s Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/FCDlTpJNHC — Imran Riaz Khan (@exsend99) June 20, 2025

Talking about the match, despite the exchange of five penalty corners in the first 15 minutes, the first quarter ended without any goals. In the second quarter, Xavier Esmenjaud's diving attempt gave France the lead, and Victor Charlet extended that lead by converting France’s fifth penalty corner in the second half.

However, Pakistan made a strong comeback with goals from Afraz, Sufyan Khan, and Muhammad Hammadudin, taking a 3-2 lead. Charlet emerged as the savior for France, equalizing the score with just two minutes remaining before the final whistle.

During the penalty shootout, Pakistan's goalkeeper Muneeb Ur-Rehman executed three remarkable saves, while Rana Waheed Ashraf, Hannan Shahid, and Afraz scored for Pakistan, securing their victory.

Also read| Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli feature in 2027 ODI World Cup? Sourav Ganguly makes bold claim