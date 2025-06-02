This development has shocked the cricketing community, highlighting the challenges faced by former athletes after retirement.

Mohinder Kumar, a 65-year-old former Pakistani Hindu cricketer and coach, had both his legs amputated due to complications from diabetes. He had played first-class and List A cricket for Pakistan, taking 187 wickets in 65 first-class matches and 64 wickets in 53 List A matches. However, Kumar struggled to secure a spot on Pakistan's national team despite his impressive cricketing career, partly due to his Hindu background.

Kumar's diabetes led to a severe infection in his legs, which ultimately required amputation to save his life. This development has shocked the cricketing community, highlighting the challenges faced by former athletes after retirement. Despite his health struggles, Kumar's contributions to Pakistani cricket remain significant. His experience and expertise have helped shape the careers of many young cricketers, leaving a lasting impact on the sport.

Mohinder Kumar has coached former Pakistan cricketers such as Danish Kaneria, Mohammad Sami, Tanveer Ahmed and Sohail Khan.