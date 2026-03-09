FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SPORTS

Pakistan cricketers react to India winning T20 WC Finals against New Zealand: Shoaib Akhtar says, 'ameer bache', Mohammad Amir credits NZ bowling; WATCH

India lifted the trophy of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, after securing a historic 'win' against New Zealand. Entire cricket fraternity has came forward to congratulate Men in Blue winning third T20 World Cup, including Pakistani cricketers.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 09, 2026, 12:28 PM IST

Pakistan cricketers react to India winning T20 WC Finals against New Zealand: Shoaib Akhtar says, 'ameer bache', Mohammad Amir credits NZ bowling; WATCH
India lifted the trophy of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, after securing a historic 'win' against New Zealand. Entire cricket fraternity has came forward to congratulate Men in Blue winning third T20 World Cup, including Pakistani cricketers. From Mohammad Hafeez, Saqlain Mushtaq, Shahid Afridi, Sana Mir to Umar Gul, all heavily criticized their Pakistani team, while praising India. 

However, reactions of two Pakistan cricketers are going viral on social media. First is Shoaib Akhtar's bizarre comment, and other one is Mohammad Amir's acceptance that he was proven wrong, as he earlier claimed that India will not win the T20 world cup.

Shoaib Akhtar's 'ameer bacche' remarks

While India was lifting the trophy, former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar reacting to it said, "India ne koshish ki aise ameer bachcha nahi hota ek mahalle mein, aur saare ghareeb bachchon ko bula leta hai, 'aao cricket khelein, jeetna sirf maine hai'. India bhi yahi kar raha hai hamare saath."(India tried, there is no such rich kid in a neighborhood who calls all the poor kids, 'Come play cricket, only I have to win'. India is doing the same with us."

​He added, "Aath (8) teamon mein chaar reh gaye, chaar mein teen ko bula leta hai, 'mera bat hai', aur aake hum kehte hain, 'main jeet gaya'. Toh zara samjhein, criteria of cricket bhi khatam kar diya gaya hai." ("Out of eight teams, four are left, out of four he calls three, 'It's my turn', and we come and say, 'I won'. So please understand, the criteria of cricket have also been destroyed.")

Mohammad Amir credits NZ bowling

Mohammad Amir, who predicted that New Zealand would win in the final, stated that he was proven wrong by India on the all-important day. he said, " "Credit goes to New Zealand's bowling for India's win. They were bowling wides and those same balls were getting hit for sixes. The constant change of bowlers was strange. I've never seen New Zealand under this much pressure."

However, he also credited India for outbatting opponents in the last three matches. "India has broken the myth that fast bowlers win you tournaments. Their batters won them WC, and Bumrah," he said.

