Pakistan cricketer Salman Ali Agha breaks silence on his controversial run-out by Bangladesh's Mehindy Hasan Miraz: 'Sportsman spirit has to be there'

Pakistan batter Salman Ali Agha has broken silence on his controversial run-out by Bangladesh bowler Mehindy Hasan Miraz in the second ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan, being played in Dhaka.

Pakistan batter Salman Ali Agha has broken silence on his controversial run-out by Bangladesh bowler Mehindy Hasan Miraz in the second ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan, being played in Dhaka. Salman Agha who was visibly frustrated at Mehindy Hasan Miraz over his dismissal threw his gloves and helment while making his way to the pavilion, stated that while the run-out was legal, he would have not done it as it was against sportsmanship.

Here's what he said

Addressing the reporters after the match, he said, "I think sportsman spirit has to be there. He stated that he was just trying to give the ball back to Mehidy, considering it was likely called dead. He added, "What he has done is in the law. I think if he thinks it's right, it's right, but from my perspective, I would have done it differently. I would have gone for sportsman's spirit. We haven't done this type of thing previously, we would never do that in the future as well."

“I was just trying to give him the ball back. I was ‌not looking for the run or anything like that, ​but he already decided," Agha said justifying his bending down to take ball and hand it over to Miraz.

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What was the controversial run-out?

Pakistan cricketers Salman Agha and Mohamma Rizwan were at batting in the second ODI against Bangladesh, while Bangladesh's Mehindy Hasan Miraz was bowling. This incident occurred on the fourth ball of the 39th over. As Miraz bowled, Mohammad Rizwan played the ball straight, however the ball collided with Agha, who had stepped out of his crease. The Pakistan batter then bent down to take the ball and return it to Miraz, but the Bangladesh bowler reacted in return threw it at the stumps while Agha was still outside the crease. Miraz then appealed for a run out, leaving Agha in disbelief as he exchanged a few words with the bowler. On-field umpire Tanvir Ahmed referred the matter to the third umpire, who took a quick look before declaring Agha out since the ball had not been ruled dead.

However, Pakistan won the second ODI match through DRS method, while Bangladesh won the first. While both at 1-1, the decider will now be played on Sunday, March 15.