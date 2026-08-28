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Pakistan Cricket Board to boycott Lord's Test? Board upset over broadcast of Imran Khan's sons interview

The 18-minute segment, hosted by former England captain Mike Atherton, discussed worries over Imran Khan's health and claims that his life might be in danger after three years in jail.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 28, 2026, 09:52 AM IST

Pakistan Cricket Board to boycott Lord's Test? Board upset over broadcast of Imran Khan's sons interview
Image source: ANI
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The Pakistan Cricket Board lodged a formal protest with Sky Sports after the broadcaster aired an interview of Suleiman and Kasim Khan — sons of former Pakistan captain and ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan — during the lunch break on Day 1 of the Lord's Test.

The 18-minute segment, hosted by former England captain Mike Atherton, discussed worries over Imran Khan's health and claims that his life might be in danger after three years in jail.

Pakistan Cricket Board to boycott Lord's Test?

According to Cricinfo, the PCB had reached out to Sky before lunch and asked the channel not to run the interview. The board even considered asking Pakistan players to not come out for the second session if the broadcast went ahead.

Following talks with the PCB, Sky initially held back the programme. However, the interview was eventually aired, and by the time it finished, Pakistan's players were already getting ready to resume play. They walked back onto the field at 2:40 pm local time.

The interview with Suleiman and Kasim was recorded by Atherton on Wednesday morning inside the Writers' Room at Lord's. Sky had also promoted the chat before the Test match began, while PTV — which holds the Pakistan broadcast rights — did not show it.

About Imran Khan's health

The controversy has emerged at a time when questions are being raised over Imran Khan's medical care in prison. The Supreme Court of Pakistan last week directed authorities to admit him to Islamabad's Shifa Hospital, but he was instead taken to PIMS, a government hospital, for a check-up before being returned to jail.

His sisters and sons have said the move violated the court's directive and have demanded that his personal doctor be allowed to examine him.

Last week, Atherton was among 21 ex-international captains who wrote to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif seeking adequate medical care for Imran Khan during his imprisonment. Former captains from India, Australia, England, West Indies and New Zealand were among the signatories. It followed an earlier letter by 14 former captains in February, which received no response from Islamabad.

The Pakistan government has rejected claims that Khan is being mistreated or denied access to family and legal counsel. In a statement to AP last week, it said Khan has received more than 900 visits from relatives, lawyers and doctors since August 2023 when he was imprisoned.

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