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Pakistan Cricket Board sells home broadcasting rights at half of reserve price, known reasons

PCB sold 25 home matches rights to PTV for Rs 350 mn vs Rs 600 mn reserve after single bid, amid poor team form and broadcaster dues.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 06, 2026, 06:46 PM IST

Pakistan Cricket Board sells home broadcasting rights at half of reserve price, known reasons
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PCB sold broadcasting rights for 25 international matches to PTV for Rs 350 million, half the reserve price of Rs 600 million. The deal includes 5 Tests, 14 ODIs, and 6 T20Is, reflecting weak market interest due to the team's poor performance recently.

Why did only one bidder come

PCB issued a tender for broadcasting rights, restricting bidders from forming consortiums as previously permitted. Consequently, only PTV submitted a bid, while other broadcasters chose not to participate, citing outstanding debts from prior consortium deals with PCB. Although these broadcasters were not banned from bidding, they opted out this time.

A company which had bought most of Pakistan cricket rights in the past also did not show interest. "The performance of the national teams has been below par in recent times and sponsors and advertisers for now are aloof," the source said.

Which matches are included

Pakistan will play three T20Is against Sri Lanka this month, followed by a seven-match triangular ODI series with England. Next month, there are two Tests against Sri Lanka. Additionally, the agreement includes three T20Is against Ireland in January 2027 and a triangular series with Ireland and Zimbabwe, although Zimbabwe may not travel due to internal board issues.

Also read: Why were Amitabh Bachchan, Badshah forced to evacuate KBC 18, Hustle 5 sets? Shocking reason revealed

PSL rights also got a poor response

During the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League, the PCB faced a poor response for broadcast rights, worsened by a broadcaster's unpaid debts in billions. The discounted home rights deal has raised concerns about the PCB's finances and the market value of Pakistan cricket, particularly as the team is currently underperforming.

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