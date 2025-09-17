Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Pakistan Cricket Board's late-night WhatsApp message to journalists sparks speculation over Asia Cup boycott decision

Late Tuesday night, a Pakistan cricket team spokesperson sent WhatsApp messages to Pakistani journalists, outlining plans for the UAE game and the rest of the Asia Cup. Read here exactly what happened.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 11:02 AM IST

Pakistan cricket has faced a challenging period both on and off the field, with off-field issues overshadowing their performance against India. This has led to displays of petulance and attempts at one-upmanship, costing them their perceived moral high ground.

Salman Agha-led team canceled its pre-match press conference on Tuesday, indicating the government is seeking clarity on the unresolved handshake issue from the India match. The PCB requested the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to events during the India match.

However, after the ICC initially rejected the request, the PCB threatened to boycott the UAE match and withdraw from the tournament if their demand to remove Pycroft wasn't met. While the UAE team sent its coach, Lalchand Rajput, to the press conference on Tuesday, no officials or players from the Pakistan team were present.

Pakistan Cricket Board's late-night WhatsApp message to journalists

Late Tuesday night, a Pakistan cricket team spokesperson sent WhatsApp messages to Pakistani journalists, outlining plans for the UAE game and the rest of the Asia Cup.

 

"Consultations are underway in this regard and a final decision will be taken by tomorrow (Wednesday)," the message read, as per DAWN. "The decision will be taken keeping in mind the interests of Pakistan."

A PTI report later claimed a compromise had been reached between the ICC and the PCB regarding the handshake issue, with the ICC deciding to remove Pycroft from the UAE versus Pakistan match

 

Although there was no direct threat of a boycott if their demand was not met, sources suggest the PCB seriously considered such a move if the ICC did not comply. The ICC remained silent, a common practice in such situations, as those familiar with Indian cricket are well aware.

Pakistan may have felt aggrieved, leading to their refusal to include Agha in the post-match presentation ceremony, though Shaheen Shah Afridi, who hit four sixes, did pick up his award. This, according to reports, resulted in Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi suspending Usman Wahla, the PCB’s Director International.

Following the handshake snub, the PCB issued a statement to Pakistani journalists, claiming that Pycroft had 'requested the captains not to shake hands at the toss'. This was followed by a formal complaint to the International Cricket Council’s general manager Wasim Khan, demanding Pycroft's removal for the remainder of the tournament.

"The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket,” Naqvi said in a tweet on Monday.

Meanwhile, India have become the first team from Group A to qualify for the Super 4 of the Asia Cup 2025.

 

