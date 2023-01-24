Search icon
Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan gets married to Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter, asks fans to respect privacy

The all-rounder announced his nikah to Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter and said he decided to keep it private for the sake of his family and his wife.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 01:06 PM IST

Shadab Khan

It's wedding season and all-rounder Shadab Khan has joined the festivities, becoming the third Pakistani cricketer in less than a month to tie the knot, following Haris Rauf last month and Shan Masood earlier this week. On the same day as Indian cricketer KL Rahul, Shadab married the daughter of current Pakistan head coach and former leg-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq.

One of the most talented cricketers in Pakistan's current team, Shadab shared the news on Twitter but requested privacy for his family and his wife, opting not to post any pictures.

Shadab mentioned that his family has chosen to maintain their privacy, and his wife has opted for the same route. He cheekily requested that their choices be respected, but jokingly offered to provide an account number if anyone was offering a gift.

Alhamdulilah today was my Nikkah. It is a big day in my life and start of a new chapter. Please respect my choices and those my wife’s and our families. Prayers and love for all," Shadab captioned the post.

"Salam everyone. Alhamdulilah, today was my Nikkah. I am becoming part of mentor Saqi (Saqlain Mushtaq) bhai's family. When I started playing cricket, I wanted to keep my family life separate, my wife has asked for the same, she wants her life to remain private. I would kindly request everyone to respect her choice and our family's choice. However, if you want to send salami, I will send an account number," Shadab wrote.

Shadab's teammates quickly began offering their congratulations to him and his wife on their wedding. Iftikhar Ahmed, with whom Shadab had been engaged in a lighthearted exchange of words a few days prior, welcomed the leggie to the club, saying, "This man is not just a brother anymore, but a groom as well! Welcome to the club, @76Shadabkhan Bhaijaan. Many, many congratulations to @Saqlain_Mushtaq Bhai and @SanaSaqlain Babhi!"

Imam-ul-Haq congratulated Shadab on his special day with a humorous response. "Many congratulations, Shaddy! I'm a bit worried for your Bhabhi though; may Allah grant her strength," Imam wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

Shadab Khan has been sidelined from cricketing action due to an injury he sustained during the Big Bash League, resulting in him missing Pakistan's ODI series against New Zealand. However, Shadab is now preparing to make a return to the cricketing world as the captain of Islamabad United in the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

