Pak vs SA: THIS star player has been ruled out of the game, big blow for Pakistan

Pakistan will be short of a star batsman in the T20 World Cup match against South Africa.

Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 05:10 PM IST

Pak vs SA: THIS star player has been ruled out of the game, big blow for Pakistan
Image: Twitter

Pakistan and South Africa are all set to clash in a high-voltage encounter in the T20 World Cup on Thursday (October 3). However, there is a bad news for Pakistan fans that one of their star performers will not be playing in the game.

Fakhar Zaman, who has been instrumental for Pakistan in many wins, has been ruled out of the match. Zaman has been declared unfit to play because of his knee injury. He was injured during the recently concluded Asia Cup.

Before the World Cup, Zaman’s inclusion in the team received severe criticism as his fitness was always under scanner, but the team management decided to proceed with him.

Meanwhile, it has become difficult for Pakistan to sustain in the race for the title in the World Cup 2022. They have already lost to India and Zimbabwe, and now hoping for some surprising results in the tournament. The team is bowling well, but its batting is a concern as both the star openers—Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan—have failed to score big so far. Now, with Fakhar Zaman confirmed to sit out of the final 11, Pakistan would be hoping for its top players to shoulder the responsibilities.

