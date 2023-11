Sports

PAK vs ENG, World Cup 2023: England finishes WC campaign on a winning note, beat Pakistan by 93 runs

After having disappointing run in World Cup 2023, the defending champions England have ended their campaign on a winning note as they beat Pakistan by 93 runs at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

