PAK vs ENG 6th T20I: Philip Salt guides England to 8-wicket win against Pakistan, series levelled 3-3

We have watched a chasing masterclass from England, particularly from Philip Salt! They have been absolutely amazing with the bat, chasing down 170 runs with 33 balls to spare. England leveled the series with an 8-wicket victory.

The English batters looked impressive. They completely destroyed the bowlers all across the park. Alex Hales and Philip Salt went on the bowling right away, adding 55 runs for the first wicket before Hales was out on 27 off 12 balls.

With Dawid Malan, Philip Salt maintained his attack and scored his fifty in just 19 balls. Salt concluded with an undefeated 87 and struck the winning runs. Ben Duckett and Malan both pitched in with bats. They have concluded an outstanding performance after two dismal losses while chasing.

Pakistan was taken aback from the first ball. Except for Shadab, all of their bowlers received the same treatment, and they appeared to be at a loss for ideas. They didn't do anything wrong, but Philip Salt looked like he was in his prime, and the other batters were all on fire.

Shadab Khan was their finest bowler, taking two of the only wickets that fell. They would aim to forget about their previous performance and return with a new perspective for the decisive encounter.

Earlier in the day, Babar Azam scored 87 runs to lead his team to a respectable total of 169. Looking at the pitch, it appeared to be a defendable total, but the English batters proved everyone wrong. With two wickets, Sam Curran was outstanding with the ball, but the other bowlers were a little pricey.

However, their batsmen put on an incredible performance, chasing the score down in just 14.3 overs. The series is currently levelled 3-3, and the final T20I will be all or nothing.

