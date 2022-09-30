Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

PAK vs ENG 6th T20I: Philip Salt guides England to 8-wicket win against Pakistan, series levelled 3-3

The series is currently levelled 3-3, and the final T20I will be all or nothing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 11:36 PM IST

PAK vs ENG 6th T20I: Philip Salt guides England to 8-wicket win against Pakistan, series levelled 3-3
Image Source: Twitter @TheBarmyArmy

We have watched a chasing masterclass from England, particularly from Philip Salt! They have been absolutely amazing with the bat, chasing down 170 runs with 33 balls to spare. England leveled the series with an 8-wicket victory.

The English batters looked impressive. They completely destroyed the bowlers all across the park. Alex Hales and Philip Salt went on the bowling right away, adding 55 runs for the first wicket before Hales was out on 27 off 12 balls.

With Dawid Malan, Philip Salt maintained his attack and scored his fifty in just 19 balls. Salt concluded with an undefeated 87 and struck the winning runs. Ben Duckett and Malan both pitched in with bats. They have concluded an outstanding performance after two dismal losses while chasing.

Pakistan was taken aback from the first ball. Except for Shadab, all of their bowlers received the same treatment, and they appeared to be at a loss for ideas. They didn't do anything wrong, but Philip Salt looked like he was in his prime, and the other batters were all on fire. 

Shadab Khan was their finest bowler, taking two of the only wickets that fell. They would aim to forget about their previous performance and return with a new perspective for the decisive encounter.

Earlier in the day, Babar Azam scored 87 runs to lead his team to a respectable total of 169. Looking at the pitch, it appeared to be a defendable total, but the English batters proved everyone wrong. With two wickets, Sam Curran was outstanding with the ball, but the other bowlers were a little pricey. 

However, their batsmen put on an incredible performance, chasing the score down in just 14.3 overs. The series is currently levelled 3-3, and the final T20I will be all or nothing.

 

READ| PAK vs ENG 6th T20I: Phil Salt smashes fiery fifty, England reaches 100-run mark in 7 overs

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Lesser known facts about the Samrat Prithviraj actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP TET Result 2022 declared at aptet.apcfss.in, direct link to check scorecard
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.