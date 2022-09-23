Pak vs Eng 2nd T20I: Babar Azam slams unbeaten century as Pakistan thrash England by 10 wickets

Record-breaking Babar-Rizwan stand helps Pakistan hammer England in Karachi

Babr Azam, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, roars back into form in impressive fashion by smashing a 62-ball century against England in the 2nd Pakistan vs England T20 match. With 200 to achieve, Babar and his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan successfully completed the 200-run chase to tie the seven-match series at 1-1.

Mohammad Rizwan gave England a few opportunities, including one on 23 (dropped by Alex Hales), 32 (stumping missed), and 83 (dropped by Moeen), but the visitors didn't take any, so it was all one-way traffic after that. Babar Azam took a little while to get going, but once he did, we were treated to some amazing strokeplay. With a magnificent century, Babar roared back to form, and the audience had a blast clapping for him.

The hosts didn't gain anything in terms of finding solutions to their flaws because their middle order didn't face any real challenges and the rest of their game was significantly lacking on the field. Even so, the team will take confidence from the victory and aim to make progress in other areas.

Utter domination



Pakistan bounce back in the T20I series with a comprehensive 10-wicket win over England.#PAKvENG | Scorecard: https://t.co/WHBPS7jrZE pic.twitter.com/2eNgGw4Q6J — ICC (@ICC) September 22, 2022

Earlier, stand-in skipper Moeen Ali hit a quickfire fifty to help England establish a formidable total of 199/5 against Pakistan. Moeen Ali hit four sixes and four fours in his 23-ball 55 not out after England won the toss and chose to bat first at National Stadium.

Youngster Harry Brook also played a 31-run cameo to keep England ticking after the dismissals of Phil Salt and Ben Duckett.

Duckett had ramped his way to a 22-ball 43, before Nawaz gave him his marching orders. Shahnawaz Dahani had earlier struck twice in the powerplay to dismiss Alex Hales and Dawid Malan off consecutive deliveries.

England, who are on their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years, won the first game by six wickets.