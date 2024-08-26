Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

J-K polls: Congress, NC leaders to hold talks over crucial seat sharing

J-K assembly polls: BJP announces first list of 44 candidates, withdraws it and...

This small budget woman-led film beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir's biggest hits at box office; made in Rs 60 cr, earned...

US Open 2024: Last grand slam of the year begins today, check when and where to watch…

PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh secures first test victory over Pakistan, Akash Chopra says, 'Pakistan cricket is a…'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
J-K polls: Congress, NC leaders to hold talks over crucial seat sharing

J-K polls: Congress, NC leaders to hold talks over crucial seat sharing

Educational qualification of South actresses

Educational qualification of South actresses

J-K assembly polls: BJP announces first list of 44 candidates, withdraws it and...

J-K assembly polls: BJP announces first list of 44 candidates, withdraws it and...

8 countries with largest gold reserves

8 countries with largest gold reserves

8 unknown secrets of Vrindavan

8 unknown secrets of Vrindavan

5 causes of sudden weight gain

5 causes of sudden weight gain

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Educational qualification of South actresses

Educational qualification of South actresses

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

This small budget woman-led film beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir's biggest hits at box office; made in Rs 60 cr, earned...

This small budget woman-led film beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir's biggest hits at box office; made in Rs 60 cr, earned...

Most iconic portrayal of Lord Krishna saw temples built for star; not Nitish Bhardwaj, Akshay Kumar, Sourabh Raaj Jain

Most iconic portrayal of Lord Krishna saw temples built for star; not Nitish Bhardwaj, Akshay Kumar, Sourabh Raaj Jain

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

HomeSports

Sports

PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh secures first test victory over Pakistan, Akash Chopra says, 'Pakistan cricket is a…'

This is a great achievement for Bangladesh who had never tasted a Test victory against Pakistan in their 13 previous outings where they lost 12 and drew one

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh secures first test victory over Pakistan, Akash Chopra says, 'Pakistan cricket is a…'
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a rather surprising twist, Bangladesh made history by registering a first-ever victory against Pakistan in Test cricket and that too in style by winning the first Test by 10 wickets. This is a great achievement for Bangladesh who had never tasted a Test victory against Pakistan in their 13 previous outings where they lost 12 and drew one. The first Test match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium started with Pakistan, being given the option to field.

The home side was struggling at one point when they were reduced to 16/3 but the players came back strongly as Saud Shakeel scored 141 and Mohammad Rizwan 171*. Pakistan declared their first innings at 448/6, which was a decision that was to be criticised later on. Bangladesh also came hard at them and scored a staggering 565 in their first innings and Mushfiqur Rahim played a knock of 191. Other useful contributions were made by Shadman Islam who scored 93 runs and Mehidy Hasan Miraz who scored 77 runs. But the second innings of Pakistan was a disaster. The team was reduced to 146 runs, Bangladesh’s spin pair Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan tearing through the Pakistani side.

Mehidy Hasan claimed 4-21 and Shakib Al Hasan 3-44 which made it easy for Bangladesh to chase a target of 30. The visitors were able to realize this target with a lot of ease in the 6th minute. 3 overs, thus making it a record-breaking 10-wicket win for the men. The defeat has been heavily criticised especially with regards to Pakistan’s selection and tactics. Pakistan decided to go for an all-pace bowling with part time specialist spinners and this proved costly because the playing conditions were not suitable for the seam bowlers as expected.

The Pakistan side’s captain, Shan Masood, was the one who said that they failed to understand the conditions of the pitch and expected their pacers to do much better. ‘We didn’t underestimate Bangladesh but the wicket did not behave as we thought it would,’ Masood said in a post-match interview. He also suggested that there could be changes in the team line up. Former India opener Aakash Chopra also did not spare Pakistan and criticized their poor decision-making skills. "Not many teams go to lose a Test match after declaring their first innings with 400+ runs and 4 wickets to spare.

At Home. Pakistan cricket is a gift that keeps giving," Chopra wrote on X. This defeat comes as misfortune to Pakistan as the team has now slipped down to eighth position in the nine team World Test Championship point table while Bangladesh has risen to sixth.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Crow overpowers giant cobra in viral video, internet is stunned by unexpected showdown

Crow overpowers giant cobra in viral video, internet is stunned by unexpected showdown

Fed up of wife's expensive lifestyle, man gets her killed, pays friend Rs...

Fed up of wife's expensive lifestyle, man gets her killed, pays friend Rs...

UPS Calculation: If basic salary is Rs 60000 to Rs 70000, how much pension will be given under Unified Pension Scheme?

UPS Calculation: If basic salary is Rs 60000 to Rs 70000, how much pension will be given under Unified Pension Scheme?

LPG to Aadhaar Card: 6 big changes to come into effect from September 1, check details

LPG to Aadhaar Card: 6 big changes to come into effect from September 1, check details

Emergency situation declared in Israel for next 48 hours amid Hezbollah retaliatory attacks

Emergency situation declared in Israel for next 48 hours amid Hezbollah retaliatory attacks

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Educational qualification of South actresses

Educational qualification of South actresses

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement