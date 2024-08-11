Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Pak Olympic Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem to get a buffalo as gift from...

Shah Rukh Khan credits this filmmaker for bringing him to Locarno Film Festival: 'I'm sitting here because of...'

USA pip China to claim top spot in Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally; India finishes 71st

Olympics Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem breaks down into tears after..., watch viral video

NASA issues warning as massive asteroid approaches Earth with scary speed of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pak Olympic Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem to get a buffalo as gift from...

Pak Olympic Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem to get a buffalo as gift from...

Shah Rukh Khan credits this filmmaker for bringing him to Locarno Film Festival: 'I'm sitting here because of...'

Shah Rukh Khan credits this filmmaker for bringing him to Locarno Film Festival: 'I'm sitting here because of...'

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Maddock supernatural universe films ranked from best to worst

Maddock supernatural universe films ranked from best to worst

5 bikes with biggest fuel tank capacity in India

5 bikes with biggest fuel tank capacity in India

Hollywood stars who passed away before they turned 40

Hollywood stars who passed away before they turned 40

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Shah Rukh Khan credits this filmmaker for bringing him to Locarno Film Festival: 'I'm sitting here because of...'

Shah Rukh Khan credits this filmmaker for bringing him to Locarno Film Festival: 'I'm sitting here because of...'

Akshay Kumar reveals he takes inspiration for his action sequences from Tom and Jerry: 'It is unbelievable to...'

Akshay Kumar reveals he takes inspiration for his action sequences from Tom and Jerry: 'It is unbelievable to...'

Jackie Shroff opens up on using abuses in viral BTS video from polio awareness ad: 'It at least helped...'

Jackie Shroff opens up on using abuses in viral BTS video from polio awareness ad: 'It at least helped...'

HomeSports

Sports

Pak Olympic Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem to get a buffalo as gift from...

Nadeem won the javelin throw event in Paris with an Olympic Games record of 92.97 metres.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 11:30 PM IST

Pak Olympic Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem to get a buffalo as gift from...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's javelin thrower, has become the talk of the town since winning gold in the javelin throw at Paris Olympics. He competed with India's star javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, to win the gold. Nadeem won the javelin throw event in Paris with an Olympic Games record of 92.97 metres.

Since then, the gold medalist showered with cash rewards and other valuable prizes. Nadeem earned prize money of USD 50,000 or Rs 41,97,552 in Indian rupees for this accomplishment. But his father-in-law has decided to gift the burly javelin thrower a buffalo as it goes well with the rural upbringing and tradition.  

Muhammad Nawaz told the local media in Nadeem's village on Sunday that gifting a buffalo is considered "very valuable" and "honourable" in their village. "Nadeem also takes great pride in his roots and despite the success, his home still remains his village and he still lives with his parents and brothers," said Nawaz. The father-in-law added that he had four sons and three daughters, and his youngest daughter, Ayesha, was married to Nadeem.

READ | Arshad Nadeem wins Rs 4000000 for winning Olympics Gold, Neeraj Chopra took home Rs...

Nawaz also disclosed that the couple has two sons and a daughter. Hailing from the rural area of Khanewal in Punjab, Nadeem had very limited means to train and travel abroad for competitions, with fellow villagers and relatives donating money so that he could compete abroad in his early days.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Akshay Kumar reveals he takes inspiration for his action sequences from Tom and Jerry: 'It is unbelievable to...'

Akshay Kumar reveals he takes inspiration for his action sequences from Tom and Jerry: 'It is unbelievable to...'

Meet Bollywood superstar’s wife, real-estate mogul who runs multi-crore business, is called ‘lady Mukesh Ambani’

Meet Bollywood superstar’s wife, real-estate mogul who runs multi-crore business, is called ‘lady Mukesh Ambani’

The snake that hangs on to cows’ legs for milk

The snake that hangs on to cows’ legs for milk

NASA issues warning as massive asteroid approaches Earth with scary speed of...

NASA issues warning as massive asteroid approaches Earth with scary speed of...

'52 saal ka insaan...': Armaan Malik reacts to viral clip of Ranvir Shorey kissing Kritika Malik, says 'dono galat hai'

'52 saal ka insaan...': Armaan Malik reacts to viral clip of Ranvir Shorey kissing Kritika Malik, says 'dono galat hai'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement