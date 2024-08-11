Pak Olympic Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem to get a buffalo as gift from...

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's javelin thrower, has become the talk of the town since winning gold in the javelin throw at Paris Olympics. He competed with India's star javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, to win the gold. Nadeem won the javelin throw event in Paris with an Olympic Games record of 92.97 metres.

Since then, the gold medalist showered with cash rewards and other valuable prizes. Nadeem earned prize money of USD 50,000 or Rs 41,97,552 in Indian rupees for this accomplishment. But his father-in-law has decided to gift the burly javelin thrower a buffalo as it goes well with the rural upbringing and tradition.

Muhammad Nawaz told the local media in Nadeem's village on Sunday that gifting a buffalo is considered "very valuable" and "honourable" in their village. "Nadeem also takes great pride in his roots and despite the success, his home still remains his village and he still lives with his parents and brothers," said Nawaz. The father-in-law added that he had four sons and three daughters, and his youngest daughter, Ayesha, was married to Nadeem.

Nawaz also disclosed that the couple has two sons and a daughter. Hailing from the rural area of Khanewal in Punjab, Nadeem had very limited means to train and travel abroad for competitions, with fellow villagers and relatives donating money so that he could compete abroad in his early days.

(With inputs from PTI)