Pageant Queen, Football Devotee: How Miss Argentina Alina Akselrad brought Lionel Messi to Miss World spotlight

Miss Argentina made a striking Lionel Messi-inspired appearance at the Miss World 2026 final, paying tribute to the football icon. Her outfit showcased Argentina’s deep love for Messi and captured attention on the global stage, highlighting the enduring popularity of the World Cup-winning captain.

Everybody knows Messi’s worshipped back home in Argentina. Sure, his fanbase stretches across continents, but in Argentina, he’s on another level. No one expected him to show up at a fashion show, though—or at least, his image did. That’s exactly what happened during the Miss World 2026 final in Nha Trang, Vietnam.

The Messi-Inspired Outfit

On September 5, Miss Argentina, Alina Luz Akselrad, walked out wearing an outfit covered in photos of Messi at every stage of his career. Onlookers saw snapshots from his early days at Newell's Old Boys, his legendary years at Barcelona, and his time representing Argentina. It was like watching his football journey stitched into a dress.

Argentina en la final de Miss Mundo ayer en Vietnam, con un vestido de Messi



No sé que opinar. Estoy confundida pic.twitter.com/T3uFPZbqSr — Lᴀᴜ del interior (@laudelinterior_) September 5, 2026

Lionel Messi's Legacy

Messi hung up his international boots on August 31, finishing with an insane record—125 goals in 207 matches for Argentina. His last game? The FIFA World Cup 2026 final, a narrow 1-0 loss to Spain. He led Argentina to the championship in 2022, snatched two Copa Americas (2021 and 2024), and the Finalissima in 2022. Even now, he keeps scoring at club level, standing at 927 goals over 1,173 appearances.

At 39, Messi is nearing the end of his playing days. Most people expect him to finish up at Inter Milan. Along the way, he played for PSG and bagged Olympic gold in 2008. The list of trophies is endless: Champions League titles, La Liga honors, Ligue 1 wins. With records and accolades that span over two decades, Messi’s legacy truly stands alone.

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