FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's brother dares reviewers to 'kill' Prabhas' Spirit, gives open challenge to critics: 'We will see when it...'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's brother dares reviewers to 'kill' Prabhas' Spirit

Pageant Queen, Football Devotee: How Miss Argentina Alina Akselrad brought Lionel Messi to Miss World spotlight

How Miss Argentina Alina Akselrad brought Lionel Messi to Miss World spotlight

Rashmika Mandanna remembers her humble beginnings, calls aspiring girls to push their limits to 'dream big', partners with brain behind BTS for...

Rashmika remembers her humble beginnings, calls aspiring girls to 'dream big'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

Pageant Queen, Football Devotee: How Miss Argentina Alina Akselrad brought Lionel Messi to Miss World spotlight

Miss Argentina made a striking Lionel Messi-inspired appearance at the Miss World 2026 final, paying tribute to the football icon. Her outfit showcased Argentina’s deep love for Messi and captured attention on the global stage, highlighting the enduring popularity of the World Cup-winning captain.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 11, 2026, 09:34 PM IST

Pageant Queen, Football Devotee: How Miss Argentina Alina Akselrad brought Lionel Messi to Miss World spotlight
Courtesy: X
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Everybody knows Messi’s worshipped back home in Argentina. Sure, his fanbase stretches across continents, but in Argentina, he’s on another level. No one expected him to show up at a fashion show, though—or at least, his image did. That’s exactly what happened during the Miss World 2026 final in Nha Trang, Vietnam.

The Messi-Inspired Outfit

On September 5, Miss Argentina, Alina Luz Akselrad, walked out wearing an outfit covered in photos of Messi at every stage of his career. Onlookers saw snapshots from his early days at Newell's Old Boys, his legendary years at Barcelona, and his time representing Argentina. It was like watching his football journey stitched into a dress.

Lionel Messi's Legacy

Messi hung up his international boots on August 31, finishing with an insane record—125 goals in 207 matches for Argentina. His last game? The FIFA World Cup 2026 final, a narrow 1-0 loss to Spain. He led Argentina to the championship in 2022, snatched two Copa Americas (2021 and 2024), and the Finalissima in 2022. Even now, he keeps scoring at club level, standing at 927 goals over 1,173 appearances.

At 39, Messi is nearing the end of his playing days. Most people expect him to finish up at Inter Milan. Along the way, he played for PSG and bagged Olympic gold in 2008. The list of trophies is endless: Champions League titles, La Liga honors, Ligue 1 wins. With records and accolades that span over two decades, Messi’s legacy truly stands alone.

Also read| Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde felicitates Virat Kohli in London, hails India icon as 'down-to-earth'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's brother dares reviewers to 'kill' Prabhas' Spirit, gives open challenge to critics: 'We will see when it...'
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's brother dares reviewers to 'kill' Prabhas' Spirit
Pageant Queen, Football Devotee: How Miss Argentina Alina Akselrad brought Lionel Messi to Miss World spotlight
How Miss Argentina Alina Akselrad brought Lionel Messi to Miss World spotlight
Rashmika Mandanna remembers her humble beginnings, calls aspiring girls to push their limits to 'dream big', partners with brain behind BTS for...
Rashmika remembers her humble beginnings, calls aspiring girls to 'dream big'
Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde felicitates Virat Kohli in London, hails India icon as 'down-to-earth'
Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde felicitates Virat Kohli in London
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Iran's Pezeshkian on sidelines of BRICS summit
PM Modi meets Iran's Pezeshkian on sidelines of BRICS summit
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement