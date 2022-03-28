Padma Shri awarded to Olympic champions Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bhagat

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra on Monday received the Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian award. The 24-year-old javelin thrower received the prestigious award from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan during a ceremony.

Paralympic gold medallist in badminton Pramod Bhagat was also conferred with the honour alongside Chopra. Chopra made history at the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal in a track and field event in the Games' history. He also became only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold after shooter Abhinav Bindra.

The 33-year-old Bhagat also became the first Indian to win a gold medal in para badminton, which made its debut at the Paralympics last year. Bhagat, who had contracted polio when he was 4 years old, won the gold in the men's singles SL3 class.

READ | PM Modi to speak with party workers on BJP Foundation Day, week-long celebration planned