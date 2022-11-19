Oxford mathematics researcher predicts semi-finalists and finalists of FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar will be home to the first-ever Winter FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi's Argentina, Neymar Jr.'s Brazil, and defending champions France are among the favorites to win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, according to several predictions. However, the University of Oxford has projected the men's FIFA World Cup route and predicted Brazil to win the trophy for the record sixth time.

Joshua Bull, a mathematician from Oxford University, has predicted possible World Cup results.

He created the Oxford Mathematics 2022 World Cup predictor by honing in on the facts, applying his modeling skills, and adding a pinch of the assumptions that inform modeling.

England to lose in the quarter-final

Argentina vs Brazil in the semi-final

The prediction starts with the group stage, where the Netherlands, England, Argentina, France, Spain, Belgium, Brazil, and Portugal are anticipated to finish first, followed by Ecuador, Iran, Mexico, Denmark, Germany, Croatia, Switzerland, and Uruguay.

In the quarterfinals, Argentina have 56.5 per cent chance to beat Netherlands while Brazil hold 58.5 per cent chance to claim the victory against Spain. Similarly, France have 55.7 per cent chance over England while Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal are expected to lose the close battle against Belgium in the quarterfinal.

According to University of Oxford projections, Brazil, Argentina, France, and Belgium will qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinals. While Brazil is the favorite to defeat Argentina, Belgium has a good opportunity to defeat the defending champs. These forecasts lead to the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals, which will pit Brazil versus Belgium.

Brazil, the five-time World Cup champion has a solid chance against Belgium in the finals, with a 61.3 percent likelihood of winning the FIFA World Cup 2022.

