'Overwhelmed with work at home,' says tennis player turned chef Rafael Nadal amid COVID-19 crisis

As all sporting events across the world have come to a halt due to coronavirus pandemic, Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal has been keeping himself and fans entertained with his indoor activities.

The 33-year-old tennis star decided to cook some food for his loved ones and shared a video on social media.

In a video posted on Twitter, Nadal can be seen relishing the time in the kitchen as he is staying indoors.

"I'm overwhelmed with work at home, It would be easier to be in the Monte Carlo tournament (which was playing this week) training 3 hours of tennis but for now it is what he plays and with a good face! Then I put a photo of the result ... And what was said, to cheer up !!" Nadal tweeted in Spanish.

Estoy desbordado con el trabajo en casa ... Más fácil sería estar en el torneo de Monte Carlo (que tocaba esta semana) entrenando 3 horas de tenis Pero por ahora es lo que toca y con buena cara! Después pongo una foto del resultado... ¡¡Y lo dicho, a animarse !! pic.twitter.com/mj7xBD70TZ — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 13, 2020

On April 1, Wimbledon was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. This was the first time that event was cancelled since World War II. The tournament was slated to begin on June 29.

On April 12, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) announced the postponement of the Rogers Cup which was scheduled to take place in August this year in Montreal, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Agency inputs)