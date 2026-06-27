Ousmane Dembele stuns football world with record-breaking first-half hat-trick: See pics

Ousmane Dembele seems unstoppable in the FIFA World Cup 2026 as the French winger delivered a scintillating performance in its third and final group stage match against Norway.

Ousmane Dembele etched his name in history books with one of the fastest hat-tricks in FIFA World Cup history. The French winger became the first-ever player to score hat-trick in the first half of a World Cup game since Oleg Salenko in 1994. He achieved this feat in the third and final group stage match against Norway at Foxborough on Friday (local time). He scored the hat-trick in just 32 minutes into the game, which is the second fastest, only behind Austria's Erich Probst, who scored a hat-trick within 24 minutes in 1954 against Czechoslovakia.

Not only this, but Dembele is also just the third player for France to score a hat-trick in the tournament's history, joining an elite list of players like Kylian Mbappe and Just Fontaine.

Deets about Norway vs France clash

France finished Group I with the top spot after a brilliant 4-1 win over Norway in their third and final match of the group stage. Ousmane Dembele stole the spotlight, scoring a magnificent first-half hat-trick within 32 minutes, putting Les Bleus in a dominant position.

However, Norway's Thelo Aasgaard also scored a goal in the 21st minute of the game, but it was France which continued to dominate proceedings with their attacking quality and possession. In the second half, Desire Doue added a late fourth goal to seal the deal for France.

Meanwhile, Norway are still through for the Round of 32 despite a crushing defeat at the hands of France. For the next round, there are still six spots left, and it will be interesting to see which teams can make it through.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/