Operation Paul Pogba is underway for Real Madrid

After completing the signings of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic, and with Ferland Mendy all but confirmed for €50 million, Real Madrid have now turned their attention towards Manchester United's Paul Pogba.



Zinedine Zidane needs a new midfielder to add to his new-look Real Madrid side and the club is in support of his decision according to numerous reliable Spanish news outlets.



The French coach has apparently cherry-picked Paul Pogba from Old Trafford to lead his midfield and has asked Real Madrid to do whatever it takes to sign the FIFA World Cup 2018 winner.



The Los Blancos are happy to grant Zizou's wish despite knowing how tough it's gonna be to convince Manchester United to sell their record-money signing. It was being reported earlier in the window that the Red Devils won't let Paul Pogba leave for anything under €150 million, a number which Florentino Perez and Real Madrid believe is too much for the Frenchman.



Ajax's Donny van de Beek and Spurs' Christian Eriksen were named as alternatives to Paul Pogba but the Real Madrid coach was clear in his explanation that he wants nobody else but the 26-year-old.



Zizou is backing on Pogba's desire to play under the French coach and hoping to agree on personal terms as soon as possible with the player. Real Madrid are allegedly planning to offer Pogba a lengthy contract if they can get a deal agreed with his parent club.





Pogba in the past few months has shown his desire to leave Old Trafford, which Madrid are aware of.

Zidane apparently promised Pogba 'competitiveness, leadership and a good atmosphere' if he decides to join the Spanish giants.

No one can deny what an absolute baller Paul Pogba is as a footballer. Scoring goals, creating goals and offring an an-factor to Manchester United and France's midfield. He was involved in 26 goals last season for Man Utd and was the second top-scoring midfielder in Europe.



Mino Raiola's is known for moving his clients all over Europe for improved fees. With the FIFAban on Raiola now officially lifted, he will definitely play a big part in deciding the Frenchman's future.



