Only four tickets left! Who will grab the final World Cup knockout berths?

28 out of 32 seats have been filled for the next round after the group stage in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Which four teams can still qualify for the knockouts? Check them out.

Which 4 teams can qualify for the remaining berth for the Round of 32? (AI-Generated)

The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 has entered its last leg of the group stage. For the Round of 32, 28 seats have already been sealed, leaving just four spots for the remaining contenders. While several favourites have convincingly progressed, a handful of countries are still battling to keep their hopes alive for the World Cup as the final leg of group stage matches near. Some teams have sealed qualification with games to spare, while others have had to rely on the favourable results of other nations.

June 27 will be the last day for the group stage, with six matches in the lineup from Groups L, K, and J, which will decide the fate of the last four spots for the Round of 32.

Which teams are still in contention?

Austria - A win over Algeria will secure qualification; however, a draw could also be enough depending on the results of others.

Algeria - Chances of qualifying for the Round of 32 will be alive only if they beat Austria.

Jordan - Need a win against defending champions and already qualified Argentina, along with other results to go their way.

DR Congo - Need to at least beat Uzbekistan to keep their knockout hopes alive.

Uzbekistan - Must defeat DR Congo and rely on favourable results elsewhere.

Croatia - Need to defeat Ghana, and even then, qualification could hinge on the best third-placed standings.

Panama - Need a shock win over England and hope other results favour them.

Teams already qualified for Round of 32

Mexico

USA

Germany

Argentina

France

Norway

Colombia

Switzerland

Canada

Brazil

Morocco

Bosnia and Herzegovina

South Africa

Ivory Coast

Ecuador

Netherlands

Japan

Sweden

Australia

Spain

Cape Verde

Paraguay

Egypt

Portugal

England

Ghana

Belgium

Senegal

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/