Only four tickets left! Who will grab the final World Cup knockout berths?

SPORTS
28 out of 32 seats have been filled for the next round after the group stage in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Which four teams can still qualify for the knockouts? Check them out.
The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 has entered its last leg of the group stage. For the Round of 32, 28 seats have already been sealed, leaving just four spots for the remaining contenders. While several favourites have convincingly progressed, a handful of countries are still battling to keep their hopes alive for the World Cup as the final leg of group stage matches near. Some teams have sealed qualification with games to spare, while others have had to rely on the favourable results of other nations.
June 27 will be the last day for the group stage, with six matches in the lineup from Groups L, K, and J, which will decide the fate of the last four spots for the Round of 32.
Austria - A win over Algeria will secure qualification; however, a draw could also be enough depending on the results of others.
Algeria - Chances of qualifying for the Round of 32 will be alive only if they beat Austria.
Jordan - Need a win against defending champions and already qualified Argentina, along with other results to go their way.
DR Congo - Need to at least beat Uzbekistan to keep their knockout hopes alive.
Uzbekistan - Must defeat DR Congo and rely on favourable results elsewhere.
Croatia - Need to defeat Ghana, and even then, qualification could hinge on the best third-placed standings.
Panama - Need a shock win over England and hope other results favour them.
Mexico
USA
Germany
Argentina
France
Norway
Colombia
Switzerland
Canada
Brazil
Morocco
Bosnia and Herzegovina
South Africa
Ivory Coast
Ecuador
Netherlands
Japan
Sweden
Australia
Spain
Cape Verde
Paraguay
Egypt
Portugal
England
Ghana
Belgium
Senegal
Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.
Link: https://www.zee5.com/