Oman Open: Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal becomes champion, beats Portugal's Marcos Freitas

Ace Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal ended his 10-year title drought as he defeated top seed former world-ranked 7 Marcos Freitas 4- 2 to be crowned champion of the ITTF Challenge Plus 2020 Oman Open.

Despite being a game down, the 37-year-old recovered well to outclass Freitas of Portugal 6-11 11-8 12-10 11-9 3-11 17-15 in the summit clash.

Earlier, in the semi-finals of the men's singles in Muscat, he pulled off a stunning come-from-behind victory against Russia's Kirill Skachkov.

Fourth-seeded Sharath, in the semi-finals, made a sensational comeback after being two games down to register 11-13, 11-13, 13-11, 11-9, 13-11, 8-11, 11-7 win in a thrilling seven-set semi-final that lasted for one hour and eight minutes.

"Playing well here will help in getting better rankings and seedings especially keeping the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in mind. This time we had a lot of Indians participating here as all of us are looking for a berth in Tokyo," said elated Kamal after reaching finals.

"My performance here will be significant for me personally as well as I am bracing up for the Olympics and hope I can make it count," said the elated Indian paddler following his semi-final win.

As for Freitas, he entered final with a 5-11, 11-9, 6-11, 6-11, 11-8, 13-11, 11-3 win over Harmeet Desai. India paddler Desai produced a gritty performance and was seen dominating the match at the initial stage.

However, world number 26 Freitas fought back well after being 3-1 down and went on to win the next three successive games to make his way into the final. With a good performance here, Desai is expected to make notable progress in the upcoming world rankings.