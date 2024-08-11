Olympics Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem breaks down into tears after..., watch viral video

Nadeem enters history books as he became the first athlete from Pakistan to win an individual Olympic gold medal on August 8.

Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem gets a hero welcome at home as he returns with his historic gold medal secured at the Paris Olympics 2024. Nadeem entered history books as he became the first athlete from Pakistan to win an individual Olympic gold medal on August 8. The 27-year-old earned a gold medal with a record throw of 92.97m in his second attempt after initially fouling his first throw.

On the other hand, India’s ace athlete Neeraj Chopra won the silver with his season-best throw of 89.45m in the javelin final at the Paris Olympics.

As soon as Nadeem arrived at Lahore airport to visit his village in Mian Channu, he received a warm reception and was surrounded by hundreds of fans.

In a viral video, Nadeem immediately breaks down into tears after seeing his mother and also hugged and lifted her.

Later on, he also met his other family members and villagers who came from his hometown, Mian Channu - a small town located in the rural part of Khanewal district within the Punjab Province.

The rush, in fact, forced the security officials to take him back to the state lounge.

The fans were waiting near the arrival terminal of the airport from 9 PM local time although his flight was scheduled to land around 1.29 AM early morning from Istanbul.

A drove of government ministers and officials were also present at the state lounge to greet and garland Nadeem.

Nadeem bagged Pakistan’s first gold medal since the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games where the country was crowned champions in the hockey competition.

(With PTI inputs)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.